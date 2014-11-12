Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:36 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Flags to Adorn State Street for National Home Care and Hospice Month

By Flannery Hill for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | November 12, 2014 | 2:05 p.m.

November is National Home Care and Hospice Month, and in recognition Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will celebrate the significant roles caregivers play in our community by flying its blue and yellow flags Nov. 14-24 along the State Street corridor.

The flag features its logo — a large heart symbolizing the compassionate care given by VNHC staff and volunteers throughout the community since 1908.

“Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is proud to provide our community with compassionate in-home and hospice care for over a century,” said Lynda Tanner, VNHC president and CEO. “We wish to recognize the work of all our dedicated employees and volunteers along with the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists and social workers being recognized throughout the country this November in honor of National Home Care and Hospice Month.”

More than 7.5 million Americans rely on home-delivered health care each day for treatment of acute illness, long-term health conditions, permanent disability or terminal illness. Last year, VNHC helped over 15,000 people maintain their health, live independently, recover from illness, or transition at end of life with dignity and comfort.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. The mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 