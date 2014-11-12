Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Flags to Adorn State Street for National Home Care and Hospice Month

November is National Home Care and Hospice Month, and in recognition Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will celebrate the significant roles caregivers play in our community by flying its blue and yellow flags Nov. 14-24 along the State Street corridor.

The flag features its logo — a large heart symbolizing the compassionate care given by VNHC staff and volunteers throughout the community since 1908.

“Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is proud to provide our community with compassionate in-home and hospice care for over a century,” said Lynda Tanner, VNHC president and CEO. “We wish to recognize the work of all our dedicated employees and volunteers along with the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists and social workers being recognized throughout the country this November in honor of National Home Care and Hospice Month.”

More than 7.5 million Americans rely on home-delivered health care each day for treatment of acute illness, long-term health conditions, permanent disability or terminal illness. Last year, VNHC helped over 15,000 people maintain their health, live independently, recover from illness, or transition at end of life with dignity and comfort.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. The mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.