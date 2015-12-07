Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:16 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Honors Circles of Care at Third Annual Reception in Santa Ynez

James Rohde, president of Solvang Senior Center; Ellen Albertoni, executive director of Solvang Senior Center; Lynda Tanner, VNHC president and CEO; and Rick Keith, VNHC executive director. Click to view larger
James Rohde, president of Solvang Senior Center; Ellen Albertoni, executive director of Solvang Senior Center; Lynda Tanner, VNHC president and CEO; and Rick Keith, VNHC executive director.
By Hannah Rael for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | December 7, 2015 | 12:40 p.m.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care hosted its third Circles of Care reception Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015,  at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House.

Each year VNHC brings together the circles of people — patients, families, physicians, caregivers, and donors — in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys who care for and support VNHC. 

VNHC President and CEO Lynda Tanner commented, “Each day, as we care for our loved ones who need the compassionate, trusted care of VNHC, we recognize that there is, in every instance, a circle of committed caregivers, loved ones and friends that surround and embrace them.”

It is the purpose of this event to see and to celebrate the intersection of these circles of care that not only exist but also thrive. There is a unique culture of helping one another in the Santa Ynez Valley, and VNHC has become a strong and vibrant part of that culture.

VNHC has thrived significantly over the past several years, opening its main office in Solvang and a drop-in site in Lompoc. They have 56 employees who live in the Valley and almost half work in the Solvang office.

Currently, VNHC provides home health care every day for more than 70 patients in the region. Additionally, VNHC cares for almost 20 patients on home hospice each day.

Several families from the Valley also have received care at VNHC’s inpatient hospice facility, Serenity House in Santa Barbara.

VNHC provides in-home personal care services to over 50 people each month resulting in almost 1000 hours of service to help people live more safely and independently at home. 

VNHC has also begun providing medical equipment such as wheelchairs, crutches and walkers to Valley residents from their Loan Closet.

“We love being here, caring for you and your families,” said Tanner. “Thank you for allowing us into your homes, facilities and practices, and thanks to so many of you for the financial support you provide that helps us live up to our mission of compassionate and trusted care for all.”

Hannah Rael is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

