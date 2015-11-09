Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Honors Key Supporters at 2015 Chairman’s Council Reception

Advice

The board of directors of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care honored and thanked members of its Chairman’s Council and Samaritan Society at a special appreciation reception Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015.

Jill and Neil Levinson hosted the festive reception in their lovely home. Click here to view pictures of the event.

The financial support and commitment of Chairman’s Council and Samaritan Society members make it possible for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care to provide compassionate and trusted care for all.

To learn more about joining the Chairman’s Council, visit http://www.vnhcsb.org/chairmanscouncil/ or contact Rebecca Benard at 805.690.6215.

The Samaritan Society recognizes and honors those individuals who have generously included Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in their estate plans. For more information, call Rick Keith at 805.690.6222.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.