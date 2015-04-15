Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:34 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Hosts Peter Murphy Men’s Night

From left, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care board member and Peter Murphy Men’s Night host Neil Levinson; Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care President/CEO Lynda Tanner; Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care board member and Men’s Night Committee chairwoman Judy Murphy; and co-hosts Kimberly Schizas and Mark Linehan.
From left, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care board member and Peter Murphy Men’s Night host Neil Levinson; Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care President/CEO Lynda Tanner; Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care board member and Men’s Night Committee chairwoman Judy Murphy; and co-hosts Kimberly Schizas and Mark Linehan. (Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care photo)
By Flannery Hill for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | April 15, 2015 | 6:44 a.m.

On April 10, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care celebrated its 12th annual Peter Murphy Men’s Night, an evening where men — husbands, fathers, sons and friends of the women who attend VNHC’s annual signature Mother’s Day Luncheon — get together to collectively raise funds to underwrite the luncheon’s cost and provide support for VNHC.

Nearly 90 guests in attendance enjoyed an intimate evening where they learned about the important compassionate home health and hospice care services that VNHC provides to the Santa Barbara community.

Thanks to the legacy left by Peter Murphy, the philanthropic group of men raised more than $80,000.

The evening’s festivities were co-hosted by Neil Levinson and Mark Linehan at the captivating and rarely seen 1929 historic Rancho Tecolote, the home of Mark Linehan and Kim Schizas.

Please click here to see photos from the evening.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

