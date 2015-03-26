Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care to Honor Sally Hall, Mercedes Eichholz at Mother’s Day Luncheon

In honor of Mother's Day, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will host its 14th annual Mother's Day Luncheon on Friday, May 8 at the Biltmore's Coral Casino in Santa Barbara.

Invited guests, many of whom have made this an annual tradition with their own mothers, will gather to recognize two mothers — one living and one in memory — and to celebrate their lives and contributions to the community.

VNHC’s 14th annual Mother’s Day Luncheon will pay tribute to Honored Mother Sally Hall and to Remembered Mother Mercedes Eichholz.

Hall, a native to Santa Barbara, has contributed significantly to our community, and has a strong, personal connection with VNHC, serving as a Board member, volunteer and as an employee for more than a decade in the 1970s and '80s.

She also has served on the board of several local organizations, including Crane School, the United Nations Association, the Junior League, the Montecito Union School PTA, Hospice of Santa Barbara and St. Michael's University Church.

She was the devoted (and hardworking!) wife to the Rev. George Hall, longtime rector of All Saints-By-the-Sea. Together they have six children, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Hall is wise, humble, loving and an inspiration to an entire generation of Santa Barbara families, nurses, caregivers, field workers and volunteers.

Remembered Mother Eichholz, known to most as Merci, had a passion for life and art, and a strong belief in giving back. A long way and many years from her birth on a Louisiana cotton plantation, and after a lifetime of experiences here and abroad, she was brought to Santa Barbara County in 1980 by the declining health of her husband, and it was here that her philanthropy blossomed.

She served almost two decades on the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and on the board of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, which she chaired for three terms. She gave generously to countless organizations in the areas of social justice, the environment and the arts, as well as to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

She was truly one-of-a-kind, a remarkable blend of keen intelligence, disarming honesty and wit, warm generosity, Louisiana gumption, and determination. Eichholz is survived by her two children, a granddaughter, two great-granddaughters, and her step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has been Santa Barbara’s trusted home care expert. Serving the greater Santa Barbara area, and the Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys, VNHC provides high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice, and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.