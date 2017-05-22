Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Mother’s Day Luncheon Honors Jane Habermann, Leni Fe Bland

The 16th annual gathering carries on the organization's tradition of honoring the lives and contributions of women in the community

More than 360 attendees support the Mother's Day Luncheon in the Coral Casino. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Emcee Andrew Firestone, left, and wife Ivana with Rochelle and Adam Karr and their daughter, Makenna. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Honored Mother of the Year Jane Habermann with husband Norman at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care's 16th annual Mother’s Day Luncheon on May 12 in the Coral Casino in Montecito. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care presented its 16th annual Mother’s Day Luncheon on May 12 in the Coral Casino in Montecito. In its tradition of honoring the compassionate women who founded VNHC, the organization honored women and mothers in the community.

At this well-attended luncheon, supporters gathered to honor two such mothers, one living and one in memory, and celebrated their lives and contributions to the community.

This year, there was a welcome outdoor champagne reception, a three-generation fashion show connecting families through fashion, a delicious sit-down lunch, a live auction and a raffle.

“We are happy to say that we had over 350 guests and raised over $300,000,” marketing and public relations specialist Kyrie Belme told Noozhawk.

Funds raised enable VNHC to provide high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services to promote the health and well-being of loved ones and allow the nonprofit to provide compassionate and trusted care for those who need it most, including those who are unable to pay.

After the fashion show and live auction that were emceed by Pamela Dillman Haskell and Andrew Firestone, the event continued inside the ballroom, where Jane Habermann was brought to the podium as she was honored as the 2017 Honored Mother.

Habermann is a longtime volunteer leader at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. She has served as a board member, past board chair and co-chair of the Serenity House campaign. Her mother, Dorothy Bacheller, was the first Honored Mother in 2002. Habermann reminisced about her days growing up in North Dakota, where her father was a country doctor. She accompanied her father on house calls and learned first-hand about the value of home health care.

“I also learned strength and the ability to persevere as a rodeo champion barrel racer,” she told the audience.

Her daughter Lisa said, “I learned from my mother that a mother is as happy as her least happy child.”

Leni Fe Bland passed away in December 2014, a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Through her Leni Fe Bland Foundation, she funded many Santa Barbara organizations, including CAMA, the Santa Barbara Symphony, Opera Santa Barbara, UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Santa Barbara Foundation and many others. She was an important donor to the campaigns to renovate the Granada Theatre and the New Vic hall.

Many in the audience learned from a video on her life that Fe Bland got her start sharing the healing gift of music when she played piano for soldiers during World War II. After the touching video tribute, her award was accepted by Chief Philanthropic Officer Jan Campbell on behalf of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

VNHC Executive Director Rick Keith acknowledged the Mother’s Day Luncheon 2017 Host Committee, which included Hazel and John Blankenship, Ann and Ed Brady, Keiko and Roger Dunham, Linda and Fred Gluck, Christopher and Pamela Haskell, Victoria Furst Hines, Rick Keith, Barbara Kummer, Judy Murphy, Thomas Rollerson, Maryan Schall, Kimberly Schizas, Marie Ann Strait, Anne Towbes, Pam Welch and Carolyn Wyatt.

The all-important Mother’s Day Luncheon's top sponsors included Silver Rose level: Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz and the James D. Scheinfeld Family Foundation; Red Rose level: Christine and Reece Duca, the Habermann family and the RoKe Foundation; White Rose level: Ann and Ed Brady, Roberta and Stan Fishman, Linda and Fred Gluck, Maryan S. Schall, Chris Toomey, and Carolyn and Philip Wyatt.

Other sponsors included Camino Real Marketplace, Keiko and Roger Dunham, Margo and Robert Feinberg, Christopher and Pamela Haskell, the Haskell Family Foundation, Bill and Nancy Kimsey, Barbara Kummer, Chris and James McNamara, Bobbie and Ed Rosenblatt, the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation, the Volentine Family Foundation and others.

Click here for more information about Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, or contact Lailan McGrath at 805.965.5555 or [email protected].

