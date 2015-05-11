Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Mother’s Day Luncheon Celebrates ‘Mom’

From left, Lynda Tanner, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care president and CEO; Sally Hall, Mother’s Day Luncheon Honored Mother; Joan Hester Davidson (holding a photo of her mother, Honored in Memory Mother Mercedes Hester Eichholz); and Rick Keith, VNHC Foundation executive director at Friday’s 14th annual Mother’s Day Luncheon.
By Flannery Hill for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | May 11, 2015 | 7:25 a.m.

In honor of Mother's Day, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care hosted its 14th annual Mother's Day Luncheon on Friday at the La Pacifica Ballroom of the Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore.

Invited guests, many of whom have made this an annual tradition with their own mothers, gathered to recognize two mothers — one living and one in memory — and to celebrate their lives and contributions to the community.

“Mother’s Day, in my opinion, is one of our more important holidays and one where we can truly honor the hard work, compassion and love of mothers everywhere,” said Lynda Tanner, VNHC president and CEO.

VNHC was proud to honor mother Sally Hall. Guests enjoyed touching tributes from her children and grandchildren. She has been a tireless volunteer and has served on many local boards and was the devoted (and hardworking!) wife to the Rev. George Hall, longtime rector of All Saints-by-the-Sea.

Also honored in memory that day was Mercedes Hester Eichholz, who was remembered by her daughter, Joan Hester Davidson. Mercedes, known to most as Merci, had a passion for life and art, and a strong belief in giving back. She served almost two decades on the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and on the board of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, which she chaired for three terms.

At the event, more than 350 guests enjoyed cocktails and refreshments during the silent auction, after which guests were invited to enjoy a stylish fashion show. Shirin Rajaee, Fashion Show mistress of ceremonies, welcomed guests and introduced models who showcased the latest spring trends from local boutiques: Chasen, K. Frank., Whistle Club and WORTH New York.

After the Fashion Show, master of ceremonies Andrew Firestone introduced Tanner, who recognized the many supporters and sponsors of the event, including co-chairs Pamela Dillman Haskell and Theresa Borgatello.

In addition to a lunch, guests had the chance to bid on a number of silent auction items. Packages include items such as a Hawaii luxury vacation; VIP tickets to the American Idol finale, Magic Castle dinner for two, two-night stay at the Lowes Santa Monica; Los Arroyos private party; in-home dining prepared by Chef Dario Furlati; and much more.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

