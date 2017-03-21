Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care to Honor Jane Habermann, Léni Fé Bland at Mother’s Day Luncheon

In honor of Mother's Day, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will host its 14th annual Mother's Day Luncheon on May 12 at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore's Coral Casino in Santa Barbara.

Invited guests, many of whom have made this an annual tradition with their own mothers, will gather to recognize two mothers — one living and one in memory — and to celebrate their lives and contributions to the community.

VNHC’s 14th annual Mother’s Day Luncheon will pay tribute to Honored Mother Jane Habermann and to Remembered Mother Léni Fé Bland.

Honored Mother Jane Habermann

Habermann is the daughter of a country doctor in North Dakota, where she learned the value of home health care while accompanying her father on house calls.

Combining the strength she learned as a champion barrel racer and the compassion she gained watching her father work with patients, she applied both to her work in the nonprofit world.

Habermann came to Santa Barbara in 1965 and is a longtime VNHC board member, past board chair and co-chair of the Serenity House campaign. She retired from the VNHC board in 2015 but continues to be vitally involved with the VNHC mission.

Habermann’s mother, Dorothy Bacheller, was the first Honored Mother in 2002. Her dedication to the Santa Barbara community is recognized through her numerous awards, including Volunteer of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2007, the Neighborhood Clinics Health Care Hero in 2008 and Santa Barbara Woman of the Year in 2009.

Remembered Mother Léni Fé Bland

Fé Bland, a philanthropist, humanitarian and patron of the arts, was a woman of many talents. Her passion for music led to her establishment of the Léni Fé Bland Foundation, which provided scholarship opportunities for promising musicians and vocalists amounting to $2 million to more than 1,500 young artists.

Fé Bland also was an important donor to the renovation of the Granada Theatre and of the New Victoria Hall. She was one of the founders of the State Street Ballet and was an enthusiastic donor and patron of Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Symphony, Opera Santa Barbara, UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Although music, dance and theater were her core passions, she supported numerous social programs as well. Fé Bland never lost her awareness that at any moment there are people who live in sorrow and despair, and would talk about how changes could be made to the world, and about what specifically could be done to make Santa Barbara an even better place.

She passed away at her home Dec. 14, 2014, just a few weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive home health care, personal care, palliative care, hospice care and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents. Established in 1908, VNHC is one Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations serving the greater Santa Barbara area and the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys. VNHC’s mission is to provide compassionate and trusted care for all, including those unable to pay.

Click here for more information about Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, or call 805.965.5555.

— Courtney Nguyen is a marketing intern for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.