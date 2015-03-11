Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:23 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Names Co-Chairs for Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon

By Amy Bernstein for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | March 11, 2015 | 8:59 a.m.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will host its 14th annual Mother’s Day Luncheon on Friday, May 8 at The Biltmore’s Coral Casino in Santa Barbara.

Haskell
Pamela Dillman Haskell

Borgatello
Theresa Borgatello-Carlson

Invited guests, many of whom have made this an annual tradition with their own mothers, will gather to recognize two mothers — one living and one in memory — and celebrate their lives and contributions to the community. VNHC will pay tribute to Honored Mother Sally Hall and honor Remembered Mother Mercedes Eichholz.

The event includes a welcome reception with an exciting fashion show, a silent auction and raffle, a delectable lunch and drinks, and a heartfelt program.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce Pamela Dillman Haskell and Theresa Borgatello-Carlson as co-chairs for its 14th annual Mother’s Day Luncheon.

Dillman Haskell's background is in the entertainment industry, where she worked extensively in film, stage and television as an actor, director, narrator and teacher of acting. Her primary work currently is being a busy mom of five, though she is also active in the world of performance narration.

As well, Haskell specializes in fundraising events and programs for nonprofits, and has served on the fundraising committees for the Community Kitchen of Santa Barbara, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Friendship Center and Lobero Theatre Associates. She currently serves on the VNHC Board of Directors, on the Speaking Stories Advisory Board and on the Arts Mentorship Program Board.

This is Haskell’s seventh year on the VNHC Mother’s Day Luncheon Committee and her third year as co-chair.

Borgatello-Carlson is a third-generation Santa Barbaran who enjoys her works as a health and life coach.

Borgatello-Carlson serves on VNHC‘s Development Committee, and this is her ninth year serving on VNHC’s Mother’s Day Luncheon Committee. She feels truly blessed to be part of a professional well-managed organization that serves all ages of the Santa Barbara community in so many amazing ways.

She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband and four children.

The co-chairs have assembled a remarkable committee to support this year’s event, including Gwat Bhattacharjie, Brenda Blalock, Janice Caesar, Keiko Dunham, Judy Foreman, Teri Green, Jane Habermann, Sally Hanseth, Victoria Hines, Toni Holdren, DD Howard, Barbara Kummer, Janet Lew, Judy Murphy, Robyn O’Hearn, Karen Ortiz, Robyn Parker, Robbin Rimmer-Behrens and Marie-Ann Strait.

Since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has been Santa Barbara’s trusted home care expert. Serving the greater Santa Barbara area, and the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys, VNHC provides high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents. For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 