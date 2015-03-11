Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Names Co-Chairs for Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon

In honor of Mother’s Day, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will host its 14th annual Mother’s Day Luncheon on Friday, May 8 at The Biltmore’s Coral Casino in Santa Barbara.

Invited guests, many of whom have made this an annual tradition with their own mothers, will gather to recognize two mothers — one living and one in memory — and celebrate their lives and contributions to the community. VNHC will pay tribute to Honored Mother Sally Hall and honor Remembered Mother Mercedes Eichholz.

The event includes a welcome reception with an exciting fashion show, a silent auction and raffle, a delectable lunch and drinks, and a heartfelt program.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce Pamela Dillman Haskell and Theresa Borgatello-Carlson as co-chairs for its 14th annual Mother’s Day Luncheon.

Dillman Haskell's background is in the entertainment industry, where she worked extensively in film, stage and television as an actor, director, narrator and teacher of acting. Her primary work currently is being a busy mom of five, though she is also active in the world of performance narration.

As well, Haskell specializes in fundraising events and programs for nonprofits, and has served on the fundraising committees for the Community Kitchen of Santa Barbara, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Friendship Center and Lobero Theatre Associates. She currently serves on the VNHC Board of Directors, on the Speaking Stories Advisory Board and on the Arts Mentorship Program Board.

This is Haskell’s seventh year on the VNHC Mother’s Day Luncheon Committee and her third year as co-chair.

Borgatello-Carlson is a third-generation Santa Barbaran who enjoys her works as a health and life coach.

Borgatello-Carlson serves on VNHC‘s Development Committee, and this is her ninth year serving on VNHC’s Mother’s Day Luncheon Committee. She feels truly blessed to be part of a professional well-managed organization that serves all ages of the Santa Barbara community in so many amazing ways.

She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband and four children.

The co-chairs have assembled a remarkable committee to support this year’s event, including Gwat Bhattacharjie, Brenda Blalock, Janice Caesar, Keiko Dunham, Judy Foreman, Teri Green, Jane Habermann, Sally Hanseth, Victoria Hines, Toni Holdren, DD Howard, Barbara Kummer, Janet Lew, Judy Murphy, Robyn O’Hearn, Karen Ortiz, Robyn Parker, Robbin Rimmer-Behrens and Marie-Ann Strait.

Since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has been Santa Barbara’s trusted home care expert. Serving the greater Santa Barbara area, and the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys, VNHC provides high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents. For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.