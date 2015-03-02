Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:50 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Hosting 2nd Annual ‘PHorum: Perspectives in Health Care’

By Flannery Hill for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | March 2, 2015 | 3:44 p.m.

On Thursday, March 26, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will host its second annual "PHorum: Perspectives in Health Care."

The event will include a wine and cheese reception followed by a panel discussion highlighting issues affecting health care in Santa Barbara County.

“At last year's incredibly successful PHorum, a panel of health-care leaders provided their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities that the new Affordable Care Act would pose in our community,” said Lynda Tanner, VNHC president and CEO. “The panelists agreed to return this year to continue the conversation and to reflect on what has worked well, what challenges still exist, and what the overall impact of the Affordable Care Act has been, and will continue to be, on healthcare delivery in Santa Barbara. This year’s event promises to be a worthwhile and informative time together."

This year’s panel will be moderated by Tanner and will discuss the Affordable Care Act, which may include important topics such as access to providers and rising healthcare costs.

The panelists will include Michael Bordofsky, M.D., medical director at VNHC and president of Santa Barbara Preferred Health Partners; Steven Fellows, executive vice president and COO at Cottage Health System; Bob Freeman, CEO at CenCal Health; Fred Kass, M.D., medical director of research and wellness at the Cancer Center Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic; and Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer at Sansum Clinic.

The event will also include the presentation of the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Community Partners in Excellence Award to Carole Dodero, NP, and Anne White, DO, Sansum Skilled Nursing Facility Department.

A question-and-answer session will follow the panel discussion.

Click here for more information and registration details.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 