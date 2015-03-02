Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Hosting 2nd Annual ‘PHorum: Perspectives in Health Care’

On Thursday, March 26, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will host its second annual "PHorum: Perspectives in Health Care."

The event will include a wine and cheese reception followed by a panel discussion highlighting issues affecting health care in Santa Barbara County.

“At last year's incredibly successful PHorum, a panel of health-care leaders provided their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities that the new Affordable Care Act would pose in our community,” said Lynda Tanner, VNHC president and CEO. “The panelists agreed to return this year to continue the conversation and to reflect on what has worked well, what challenges still exist, and what the overall impact of the Affordable Care Act has been, and will continue to be, on healthcare delivery in Santa Barbara. This year’s event promises to be a worthwhile and informative time together."

This year’s panel will be moderated by Tanner and will discuss the Affordable Care Act, which may include important topics such as access to providers and rising healthcare costs.

The panelists will include Michael Bordofsky, M.D., medical director at VNHC and president of Santa Barbara Preferred Health Partners; Steven Fellows, executive vice president and COO at Cottage Health System; Bob Freeman, CEO at CenCal Health; Fred Kass, M.D., medical director of research and wellness at the Cancer Center Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic; and Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer at Sansum Clinic.

The event will also include the presentation of the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Community Partners in Excellence Award to Carole Dodero, NP, and Anne White, DO, Sansum Skilled Nursing Facility Department.

A question-and-answer session will follow the panel discussion.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.