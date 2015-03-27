Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Second Annual PHorum Provides ‘Perspectives in Healthcare’

By Flannery Hill for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | March 27, 2015 | 4:47 p.m.

PHorum
From left, Lynda Tanner, RN, MSN, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care; Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer at Sansum Clinic; Bob Freeman, CEO at CenCal Health; Fred Kass, M.D., medical director of research and wellness at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic; Steven Fellows, executive vice president and COO at Cottage Health System; and Michael Bordofsky, M.D., medical director at VNHC and president at Santa Barbara Preferred Health Partners. (Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care photo)

Continuing the conversation about the dynamic transformations in the health-care industry, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care hosted the second annual "PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare" on Thursday evening at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort.

Local health-care industry leaders returned, participating in a panel discussion about the Affordable Care Act and included other topics such as access to providers and rising health-care costs, insurance gaps and end-of-life care.

“At last year's incredibly successful PHorum, a panel of health-care leaders provided their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities that the new Affordable Care Act would pose in our community,” said Lynda Tanner, VNHC president and CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome the panelists back this year to discuss national, state and local issues that impact our local healthcare delivery system in Santa Barbara.”

The impressive lineup of panelists included Michael Bordofsky, M.D., medical director at VNHC and president at Santa Barbara Preferred Health Partners; Steven Fellows, executive vice president and COO at Cottage Health System; Bob Freeman, CEO at CenCal Health; Fred Kass, M.D., medical director of research and wellness at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic; and Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer at Sansum Clinic. Tanner served as the panel moderator.

Coincidentally, Ransohoff had just returned from Washington, D.C., where President Barack Obama addressed an audience of national health-care leaders on the rollout of the Affordable Care Act and Medicare.

“President Obama gave a speech about the ACA and what has happened nationally, which I believe reflects what is happening here,” Ransohoff said. “We’ve been very successful in expanding access to insurance. Nationally, the number of uninsured has dropped by 16 million people, or 30 percent, in a little over a year. The ACA worked to expand access and now we are going to witness efforts to control the cost.”

During the question and answer session that followed the panel discussion, Kass addressed the challenges providers faced dealing with insurance limits.

“What we are faced with in regard to cancer medicine are the holes in coverage for therapies and out-patient medications you get at the pharmacy," he said. "We are focused on handling the influx of patients who now have insurance to get in the door, but don’t have the insurance to cover the wide variety of therapies out there now."

More than 250 guests gathered, including representatives from health-care industry partners and organizations, government offices, foundations and businesses along with interested community members. The event kicked off with a wine and cheese reception in the rotunda, and then guests were seated in the Reagan Room. The program commenced with VNHC presenting its Community Partners in Excellence award to Carole Dodero, NP, and Anne White, DO, of Sansum Clinic Rehabilitation & Extended Care. Next was the panel discussion followed by a question and answer session.

“We see great worth in this type of exchange with our community,” Tanner said. “The PHorum was designed as an annual healthcare industry forecast, to present relevant, timely information. We’re grateful for the added value of the experts and audience participation.”

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 