Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Second Annual PHorum Provides ‘Perspectives in Healthcare’

Continuing the conversation about the dynamic transformations in the health-care industry, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care hosted the second annual "PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare" on Thursday evening at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort.

Local health-care industry leaders returned, participating in a panel discussion about the Affordable Care Act and included other topics such as access to providers and rising health-care costs, insurance gaps and end-of-life care.

“At last year's incredibly successful PHorum, a panel of health-care leaders provided their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities that the new Affordable Care Act would pose in our community,” said Lynda Tanner, VNHC president and CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome the panelists back this year to discuss national, state and local issues that impact our local healthcare delivery system in Santa Barbara.”

The impressive lineup of panelists included Michael Bordofsky, M.D., medical director at VNHC and president at Santa Barbara Preferred Health Partners; Steven Fellows, executive vice president and COO at Cottage Health System; Bob Freeman, CEO at CenCal Health; Fred Kass, M.D., medical director of research and wellness at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic; and Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer at Sansum Clinic. Tanner served as the panel moderator.

Coincidentally, Ransohoff had just returned from Washington, D.C., where President Barack Obama addressed an audience of national health-care leaders on the rollout of the Affordable Care Act and Medicare.

“President Obama gave a speech about the ACA and what has happened nationally, which I believe reflects what is happening here,” Ransohoff said. “We’ve been very successful in expanding access to insurance. Nationally, the number of uninsured has dropped by 16 million people, or 30 percent, in a little over a year. The ACA worked to expand access and now we are going to witness efforts to control the cost.”

During the question and answer session that followed the panel discussion, Kass addressed the challenges providers faced dealing with insurance limits.

“What we are faced with in regard to cancer medicine are the holes in coverage for therapies and out-patient medications you get at the pharmacy," he said. "We are focused on handling the influx of patients who now have insurance to get in the door, but don’t have the insurance to cover the wide variety of therapies out there now."

More than 250 guests gathered, including representatives from health-care industry partners and organizations, government offices, foundations and businesses along with interested community members. The event kicked off with a wine and cheese reception in the rotunda, and then guests were seated in the Reagan Room. The program commenced with VNHC presenting its Community Partners in Excellence award to Carole Dodero, NP, and Anne White, DO, of Sansum Clinic Rehabilitation & Extended Care. Next was the panel discussion followed by a question and answer session.

“We see great worth in this type of exchange with our community,” Tanner said. “The PHorum was designed as an annual healthcare industry forecast, to present relevant, timely information. We’re grateful for the added value of the experts and audience participation.”

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.