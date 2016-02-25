Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:02 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
Your Health
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Plans 3rd Annual PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare

By Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care | February 25, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2016, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will host its 3rd Annual PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare to bring national, regional and local healthcare leaders together to discuss relevant issues impacting our community.

This year’s PHorum focuses on “Bringing Healthcare Home” and features keynote speaker, Tracey Moorhead, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse Associations of America.

The PHorum also includes a Q&A discussion with a distinguished panel of local healthcare leaders and a wine and cheese reception.  

Moorhead will discuss the significant changes on the horizon that will alter the way home health care is organized, accessed and paid for, and what that means for Santa Barbara’s health care community.

“We are excited and honored to have Tracey speaking at this year’s PHorum,” says VNHC Foundation Executive Director Rick Keith. “She has a strong understanding of how national policies influence healthcare across the United States and ultimately how they will shape our local healthcare system.”

The PHorum panel will be moderated by Lynda Tanner, RN, MSN, VNHC president and CEO. The panel will address how national healthcare trends and challenges are impacting access and quality of care in Santa Barbara County.

“As demographics, economics and technology continue to transform healthcare to create a better system that achieves higher quality at lower costs, it is the people and organizations like those in this year’s PHorum, who work so diligently to improve the health of our community,” stated Tanner.  

The 2016 PHorum panelists represent a broad spectrum of healthcare providers and advocates across Santa Barbara: Dr. Charles Fenzi, CEO and chief medical officer, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics; Bob Freeman, CEO, CenCal Health; Elizabeth Majestic, MS, MPH, vice president of population health, Cottage Health; Rhonda Spiegel, CEO, Alzheimer's Association California Central Chapter; and Dr. Takashi Wada, MD, MPH, director and health officer, Santa Barbara County Public Health.

The evening will also include the announcement of VNHC’s Community Partners in Excellence Award, presented annually to recipients who work closely with VNHC to provide high quality patient care.

Admission to PHorum is free with advanced registration but space is limited. Visit www.vnhcsb.org/phorum for details.

The 2016 PHorum is generously sponsored by The Roke Foundation.

Kyrie Belme is the marketing and public relations coordinator at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.

