Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Recruiting Volunteers for Autumn Training Program

Advice

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is recruiting hospice volunteers for its 2015 fall training program.

Volunteers are important members of the VNHC hospice care team, and they make a real difference for patients and their families by providing companionship, running errands or filling in so a family member can take a break.

“The contributions of trained volunteers are critical to our goal to provide compassionate and skillful care to those who are facing a serious illness or end-of-life issues,” said Arlene Stepputat, manager of volunteer services at VNHC. “There are a variety of opportunities for volunteers to provide support and assistance to our patients and their families.”

The fall training will be held from 1–5 p.m. five consecutive Tuesdays: Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3, 2015.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 28. Applications can be downloaded at www.vnhcsb.org/volunteering.

For more information or for scheduling conflicts, please call Arlene Stepputat at 805.690.6274 or [email protected].

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.