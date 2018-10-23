Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Screening ‘The Nurse With the Purple Hair’

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will host a free educational event, and screening of the documentary, The Nurse with the Purple Hair, 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

The film will be followed by a discussion with director Sean Cunningham and the film’s featured hospice nurse Michelle Lasota.

The Nurse with the Purple Hair is an inspiring documentary about end-of-life care, and honors hospice workers and how they help families learn to accept death with compassion, wisdom and grace.

Cunningham follows Lasota (she does have purple hair) as she navigates the difficult world of hospice care with a sense of humor and a passionate drive to help others. Her goal for her patients is to make every day the best possible day it can be.

After the film, a panel will discuss the film and end-of-life care. Moderated by Lynda Tanner, VNHC president/CEO, panelists include Cunningham; Lasota; Michael Bordofsky, VNHC medical director; and VNHC Hospice nurse Miki McGibbons.

Seating is limited; RSVP to www.vnhcsb.org/nph.

Those attending can support local business and have dinner, drinks and dessert at the following restaurants in the Santa Barbara Public Market — across from The New Vic — that will be offering a special discount to registered guests:

Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar, Ca’Dario Pasta Veloce, Ca’Dario Pizzeria Veloce, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, and Enjoy Cupcakes.

For more about Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, visit vnhcsb.org or call 805-965-5555.

— Irene Chen for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.