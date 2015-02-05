Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:32 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Seeks Volunteers to Join Hospice Team

By Flannery Hill for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | February 5, 2015 | 1:29 p.m.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is seeking volunteers interested in providing emotional, social and practical support to hospice patients and their families.

Volunteers play a vital role in the Visiting Nurse & Hospice team as they assist with shopping, running errands, preparing light meals and providing companionship to patients and respite for caregivers.

Those interested in volunteering must attend a training program before becoming a part of the VNHC team. The next training program will begin on March 3 for a total of five consecutive Tuesdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Volunteers visit a patient an average of once a week for two to four hours. The time may fluctuate depending on the patients’ needs and volunteers’ availability. Other VNHC volunteer opportunities include a Pet Therapy Program, a Veteran-to-Veteran Program and a Flower Delivery Program and helping at Serenity House. Please click here to learn more and to download an application. The deadline to apply is Feb. 25.

If you want to be a hospice volunteer and cannot make these dates please contact us for other options. If you have an interest in offering your time and do not want to be involved with patients, we have ways for you to get involved.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, please contact Arlene Stepputat at 805.690.6274 or [email protected].

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

