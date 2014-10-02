Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Shares Resources at Senior Expo
By Kelly Kapaun for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | October 2, 2014 | 10:06 a.m.
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care, participated in the 26th annual Senior Expo on Wednesday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.
VNHC was a sponsor for the Senior Expo, the county’s largest health and active aging fair.
At the Senior Expo, senior citizens had access to free flu shots, hearing exams, more than 90 exhibitor booths from organizations that provide goods and services for seniors, and many other resources.
— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.
