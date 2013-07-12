Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Hosting Open House for Solvang’s 3rd Wednesday

Come celebrate summer in the Santa Ynez Valley with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care during Solvang 3rd Wednesday on July 17.

The community is invited to stop by the nonprofit’s Solvang office at 436 First St., Suite 201 for an Open House from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. during the Solvang Farmers Market and 3rd Wednesday festivities.

VNHC’s friendly staff will greet and introduce guests to the various in-home nursing, rehabilitation, personal and hospice care services they provide to patients and families in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys.

While learning about the important services and charitable care that VNHC provides, guests will also enjoy gourmet appetizers, wines from local vineyards, and can enter to win a raffle prize. VNHC will also have a booth at the Solvang Farmers Market starting at 2 p.m., where staff will share information about their programs and services in the valley communities, and hand out free recyclable shopping bags, perfect for shopping the Farmers Market.



Mix, mingle, sip and learn more about the important services that Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides.

For more information about the Open House event, please contact Sondra Perkins at the Solvang office at 805.693.5555 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.