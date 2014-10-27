Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care to Celebrate Its ‘Circles of Care’ with Reception

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will celebrate its Circles of Care with a complimentary wine and cheese reception, with special guest Rona Barrett, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12 at Sunstone Winery’s Cuvee Cave, 125 Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.

The reception is in appreciation for the circles of care in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys who, together with VNHC, bring health and wellbeing to the community. VNHC will express its gratitude for staff, volunteers, physicians, clinicians, partners and friends.

The agency’s reach and impact have grown significantly in the valleys since VNHC first started offering services there. Currently, VNHC serves over 1,000 families each year.

The event is complimentary, but registration is required. Please RSVP by clicking here by Nov. 3. For more information, please contact Brittany Avila at [email protected] or call 805.690.6290.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.