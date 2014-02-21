Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Welcomes New COO and Director of Home Health

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has announced Jose Cosio, MPH, as its new chief operating officer.

Most recently, Cosio was the area administrator for the Home Health, Palliative Care and Hospice departments for the Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers.

Prior to that, he worked for seven years at the Kaiser Permanente Regional Offices, and also spent time working for Universal Care Health Plan, Health Net of California, L.A. Care Health Plan and the Southern California Permanente Medical Group.

Cosio received his bachelor of science degree from the University of San Francisco, and his master's degree in public health from UCLA.

VNHC also announced that Agnes Padernal, Ph.D, RN, has joined the organization as its new director of home health.

With more than 30 years of experience in clinical operations, nursing education, quality improvement and health-care research, Padernal has become a leader and educator in health care.

Most recently, she was the director of patient care services at Sutter Care at Home-San Francisco. Prior to that, Padernal held the same position at Providence Little Company of Mary Home Health, Professional Healthcare at Home and Access TLC Home Health.

Her previous work experience included managerial roles with education, research and Telehealth departments, and she also spent time as an assistant professor at the USC School of Nursing and clinical professor at the UCLA School of Nursing.

Padernal holds a doctor of philosophy degree from UCLA, masters in education and arts from Columbia University and a bachelor of science degree from St. Paul University.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the area’s leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.