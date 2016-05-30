Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Welcomes New Leaders Michelle Dahlkemper, Lailan McGrath

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce the addition of two new employees: Michelle Dahlkemper as chief operating officer and Lailan McGrath as special events manger.

Dahlkemper brings 16 years of experience as a registered nurse with extensive experience in post-acute healthcare including palliative care, chronic illness management, home health and hospice.

Dahlkemper graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, later receiving her MBA from the Eller College of Management at The University of Arizona.

Prior to joining VNHC, Dahlkemper was chief operating officer at the Hospice of Santa Cruz County. She served as a key member of the senior management team with responsibility for clinical, financial and operational leadership of the organization, ensuring alignment with the strategic plan as well as professional and regulatory requirements.

She has worked in palliative care during the course of her career and most recently launched a new home based outpatient palliative care program in Santa Cruz County.

She currently sits on both the regulatory and education committees for the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association and is a fellow with the California Healthcare Foundation/ UC San Francisco Healthcare Leadership Program.

McGrath brings over a decade of experience ranging from advertising to design to events to VNHC.

Originally from Honolulu, McGrath received her bachelor’s in psychology along with her teaching certification from Whitman College.

Over her diverse career, she has been — and remains — a lead participant as the event chairman for over 50 nonprofit events, owner of her own event planning and interior design business and a partner in a boutique advertising agency.

As special events manager, McGrath is responsible for overall management of all events in support of the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Foundation and serves as a key liaison to all agency-wide events.

McGrath’s passion and extensive experience are great additions to VNHC.

— Sammi Beach is a marketing intern at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.