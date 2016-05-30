Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Welcomes New Leaders Michelle Dahlkemper, Lailan McGrath

By Sammi Beach for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | May 30, 2016 | 12:25 p.m.
Michelle Dahlkemper Click to view larger
Michelle Dahlkemper (Courtesy photo)
Lailan McGrath Click to view larger
Lailan McGrath (Courtesy photo)

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce the addition of two new employees: Michelle Dahlkemper as chief operating officer and Lailan McGrath as special events manger. 

Dahlkemper brings 16 years of experience as a registered nurse with extensive experience in post-acute healthcare including palliative care, chronic illness management, home health and hospice.

Dahlkemper graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, later receiving her MBA from the Eller College of Management at The University of Arizona.

Prior to joining VNHC, Dahlkemper was chief operating officer at the Hospice of Santa Cruz County. She served as a key member of the senior management team with responsibility for clinical, financial and operational leadership of the organization, ensuring alignment with the strategic plan as well as professional and regulatory requirements.

She has worked in palliative care during the course of her career and most recently launched a new home based outpatient palliative care program in Santa Cruz County.  

She currently sits on both the regulatory and education committees for the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association and is a fellow with the California Healthcare Foundation/ UC San Francisco Healthcare Leadership Program.

McGrath brings over a decade of experience ranging from advertising to design to events to VNHC.

Originally from Honolulu, McGrath received her bachelor’s in psychology along with her teaching certification from Whitman College.

Over her diverse career, she has been — and remains — a lead participant as the event chairman for over 50 nonprofit events, owner of her own event planning and interior design business and a partner in a boutique advertising agency.

As special events manager, McGrath is responsible for overall management of all events in support of the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Foundation and serves as a key liaison to all agency-wide events.

McGrath’s passion and extensive experience are great additions to VNHC.

Sammi Beach is a marketing intern at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 