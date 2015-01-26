Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Welcomes Pamela Dillman Haskell to Board of Directors

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to welcome Pamela Dillman Haskell to its Board of Directors.

Haskell grew up in Santa Barbara and has worked as an actress, teacher of acting, director and professional narrator, along with her most important job of being mother to five joyous children.

Upon graduating from Santa Barbara High School, Haskell attended college at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, and subsequently worked in theater (including two Broadway shows and presidential performances at the Kennedy Center), film and television on three continents during her years as a professional actor.

Her passion today has shifted to work in the nonprofit community, using her performance experience to specialize in fundraising events and programs.

For the third year in a row, Haskell is co-chair for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Mother’s Day Luncheon, having served on the committee for seven years.

She is involved in fundraising committees for several other organizations, such as the Community Kitchen of Santa Barbara, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Friendship Center, and Lobero Theatre Associates.

In addition to serving on the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board of Directors, her board participation has included: All Saints Parish School (Parent Council president); Montecito Union School PTA (two-term president, six years on Executive Board); Santa Barbara Revels (past Advisory Board); Speaking of Stories (current Advisory Board); and Arts Mentorship Program (current member of the board).

