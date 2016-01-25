Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Welcomes Scott Gordon as Annual Giving Coordinator

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Gordon as its annual giving coordinator.

Gordon brings years of experience working in various professions including development, software and management, along with a background in the arts.

As annual giving coordinator, Gordon will be responsible for growing the donor base and strengthening relationships with current annual donors.

Gordon graduated from California State University, Northridge with a degree in the Arts. He later returned to Northridge to complete his master’s in art.

Prior to joining VNHC, Gordon worked as a development associate for Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurses Association in Ventura, an organization that provides comprehensive home health and hospice services to Ventura County patients.

— Kyrie Belme is the marketing and public relations coordinator for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.