Visiting Nurse & Hospice Pays Tribute to Amazing Moms

By Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | February 28, 2018 | 2:27 p.m.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) will host its 17th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon, Friday, May 11, at The Fess Parker — a Doubletree by Hilton Resorts (soon to be Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort) in Santa Barbara.

Sally Fordyce Click to view larger
Sally Fordyce
Jelinda DeVorzon Click to view larger
Jelinda DeVorzon

In the tradition of honoring the compassionate women who founded VNHC, the event will honor amazing women and mothers in the community.

The luncheon includes a welcome reception, Teen-Parent Fashion Show with outfits from k.frank and hair and make-up from Walter Claudio Salon, a live auction and raffle, lunch and drinks.

The program, featuring a presentation of the honorees, will highlight the combined efforts of VNHC nurses and caregivers who went above and beyond to be there for their patients when they were needed most over the past couple months.
 
Each year at distinguished luncheon, supporters gather to honor two mothers — one living and one in memory — and celebrate their lives and contributions to the community.

This year's Remembered Mother is Sally Fordyce and Honored Mother is Jelinda DeVorzon.

A woman who bridged two eras, Fordyce, was born in Murree, India (now Pakistan), and grew up in North Wales, and moved to Washington, D.C., when she was 23 years old.

A registered stock-broker and avid tennis player, Fordyce moved to Santa Barbara in 1994, where she volunteered at Serenity House for more than 15 years, St. Francis Hospital, the Braille Institute, and Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

She was loved by her wide circle of friends. Fashionable and glamorous in any situation, she was generous and kind, always willing to provide a haven for anyone who needed a safe nurturing space.

She was a loving and selfless wife to Sam Fordyce for 45 years, and a gracious mother and stepmother to her large family.

DeVorzon, Montecito’s Southern belle, is about as sweet as sweet tea, and fragile as a semi. She is beloved by all and there is no truer friend. What she has done for the Santa Barbara community is inspiring.

Whether as chair of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, producer of the annual Unity Shoppe Telethon, chair to the Cottage Hospital Philanthropist and Individuals of Wealth Committee, and the Tiara Ball, or creator of the Montecito Union School carnival, she has graced the town with style, wit and charm, raising millions of dollars for the community.

DeVorzon has been honored by the United Way, Chamber of Commerce and Film Festival. She embodies the qualities of kindness, compassion, and selfless love of all the mothers VNHC celebrates.
 
This year’s committee is comprised of a diverse group of community members who have committed their time to this traditional events. They include:

Mara Abboud, Hiroko Benko, Gloria Montano Clark, Keiko and Roger Dunham, Eunice Fly, Kerin Friden, Anna Grotenhuis, Jane Habermann, Pamela Dillman Haskell and Chris Haskell, Victoria Hines, Rick Keith, Marni Marjorum, Lailan McGrath.

Also, Diane Meyer Simon, Arlene Montesano, Val Montgomery, Judy Murphy, Mireille Noone, Jane Wood Orfalea, Leslie Ridley-Tree, Marie Ann Strait, Anne Towbes and Carolyn Wyatt.
 
VNHC thanks these individuals who've donated their time and efforts. Many of them have been personally affected by recent events, but remain diligent and committed to the luncheon and to VNHC’s mission of compassionate and trusted care for all.

Those interested in sponsoring or attending this year’s luncheon, can contact Lailan McGrath, 690-6218, or email [email protected]

Community support enables VNHC to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of friends, neighbors and loved ones; especially during times of crisis.

As the community rebuilds from the Thomas Fire and the Montecito mudslides, support through this event will enable VNHC to continue its care and service of patients in their homes, and provide trauma and bereavement counseling to those affected.
 
For more information, visit www.vnhcsb.org or call 965-5555.

— Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

 

