Visiting Nurse & Hospice ‘PHorum’ Focuses on Life Choices

Lani Leary, an expert in working with the chronically ill, dying, and bereaved, will present the keynote address at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care's (VNHC) 4th Annual PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

With more than 25 years of personal and professional experience as a counselor, director, professor, researcher and award-winning author, Leary will discuss the choices we have, and the choices we make, on how we live and die.

Following the keynote talk, Michael Kearney, M.D., medical director of the Palliative Care Consultation Service at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, will join Leary in a one-on-one conversation and an audience Q&A.

Associate medical director at VNHC, Dr. Kearey is an educator, and author in the field of end-of-life care.

PHorum will offer insight as to how hospice care helps patients and families focus on what matters most: Completing your bucket list? Getting your affairs in order? Dying well at home?

Admission to PHorum is free with registration prior to March 3. Space is limited. Registration available at vnhcsb.org/phorum.

For information on VNHC, visit www.vnhcsb.org or call 965-5555.

