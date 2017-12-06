Visitor Safety a Priority During Ventura’s Thomas Fire

The Ventura Visitors & Convention Bureau (VVCB) and Ventura County Coast (VCC) are working together to ensure the safety of all visitors in Ventura County.

The Thomas Fire started the evening of Dec. 4 and has affected several areas of Ventura County including the hillsides of downtown Ventura.

While first-responders have worked tirelessly to keep the community safe, the fire remains zero percent contained as of Tuesday.

The well-being of visitors in Ventura County is a top priority. Fire safety and reduced air quality due to smoke are the main concerns. All visitors are encouraged to head north to Santa Barbara County or south to Los Angeles.

More than 1,100 firefighters are battling the fire and erratic winds. Power outages have been reported throughout the county. Ventura said it is immensely grateful for all of the first responders who have been battling the Thomas Fire in Ventura County overnight and throughout Tuesday.

Both the VVCB and VCC are working with hotel partners in the region to keep guests safe and provide rooms for evacuees, the groups report. Special discounted hotel rates are being offered and can be found at www.visitventuraca.com/thomasfire.

Evacuation shelters have been set up around the county, including: Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building, Nordhoff High School, Oxnard College Gymnasium, and the Santa Paula Community Center.

Ventura has been touched by those who have offered to help. Currently, the best ways to help are to keep the roads clear for first-responders, keep a safe distance from affected areas, conserve water for firefighting efforts, and stay informed to help disseminate accurate information.

The most updated information can be found at ReadyVenturaCounty.org, VVCB said.

VVCB and VCC said it is grateful for everyone working together to keep Ventura safe.

— Stephanie Goodwin for Ventura Visitors & Convention Bureau.