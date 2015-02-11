Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:14 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Visits to Los Padres Forest Offered ‘Fee Free’ for Presidents Day

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | February 11, 2015 | 3:45 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials on Wednesday announced that Monday, Feb. 16 has been designated as a “Fee Free Day” for visitors to the forest.

In all areas of the forest where an Adventure Pass is normally required, the fee will be waived in celebration of Presidents Day.

An Adventure Pass is typically required for day use activities and camping at many recreational facilities in the forest. This “Fee Free Day” applies to all Adventure Pass areas except the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area on the Santa Barbara Ranger District, where the fee remains in effect. Other fees such as reservation fees and group site fees will also still apply.

Forest visitors who unknowingly validate a daily Adventure Pass on Monday can have the pass replaced free of charge at most Forest Service offices.

“Spring time on Los Padres is the perfect occasion to get outdoors for a picnic or a day hike,” Los Padres assistant recreation officer Jeff Bensen said. “This is a great opportunity to spend time on the forest with friends and family.”

For more information on current conditions and recreation opportunities, call the office nearest you.

» Santa Lucia District Office, Santa Maria — 805.925.9538

» Santa Barbara District Office — Santa Barbara — 805.967.3481

» Ojai District Office, Ojai — 805.646.4348

» Mount Pinos Ranger District, Frazier Park — 661.245.3731

» Monterey District Office, King City — 831.385.5434

— Andrew Madsen represents the Los Padres National Forest.

 

