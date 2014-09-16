Vista del Monte Retirement Community Turning 50 Years Young

The Vista del Monte Retirement Community in Santa Barbara will turn 50 years young on Oct. 10.

We are celebrating our successes of the past 50 years. We have grown, and we have improved. We have educated, and we have absorbed. Our community has transformed the mindset of growing older. Vista del Monte is where residents don’t retire, they inspire!

Vista Del Monte through her growth and development has created a unique environment that fosters rejuvenation through active living. VDM is one of the only communities having a state of the art aquatic center that is open to greater Santa Barbara. Housed within its walls are a full-size fitness pool, a SwimEx therapy pool, and exercise training area, along with full service outpatient therapy services (physical, occupational and speech therapy) and “personal touch” — VDM's one-on-one fitness training program geared to older adults.

We are proud of our highlights listed below that have helped shift the perception from convalescent rest home to vibrant, active and dynamic wellness community:

» A Fitness, Aquatic and Physical Therapy Center open to the outside community.

» A swim school for babies and kids.

» Vista sponsored the inaugural pumpkin smash at the Santa Barbara Zoo by donating a 400-pounder grown on its campus.

» A full circle of wellness activities are offered, including programs for physical, emotional, social, spiritual, intellectual and vocational as well as community outpatient physical therapy.

» Vista offers an opportunity for Westmont, UCSB and Santa Barbara City College students to get hand-on experience working with older adults.

» Vista residents support a very successful scholarship program for their staff and families to further their education.

We celebrate and honor our current and past alum:

» The former home of Peyton Jordan, Olympic track coach 1968

» The former home of Alice Health, who established Hospice of Santa Barbara and opened Heath House for AIDS patients

» The current home of longest residing resident Ramon Alcerro, 96, physician in neurology and psychology from Honduras who became a fellow and instructor in neurology from George Washington University his first visit to the U.S. in 1943

» The current home of CeCe Hugunin, a youthful 66-year-old and retired high school teacher who spent her career working with some of our toughest emotionally distraught at risk and delinquent teens for 33 years

» Former Vista resident Louise Clausnitzer rescued Anthony’s Christmas Tree lot by purchasing the 30 tree tops that were the victims of holiday vandals. Nursing home residents were surprised with a “live tree” by each bedside.

» The current home of former executive director Charles Frazier, whose leadership spanned two decades. Nothing could speak more highly of a community than when the former “boss” moves in!

Vista del Monte is a member of Front Porch, the largest nonprofit senior service agency in Southern California. In addition to all the wellness activities, VDM meets its resident needs through integrated care in independent and assisted living as well as skilled nursing and memory care. Vista Del Monte is truly a wonder and special place to grow.

— Peggy Buchanan is the fitness director for Vista del Monte Retirement Community.