Vista del Monte Taking in Displaced Residents From Casa Dorinda

Vista del Monte Retirement Community in Santa Barbara is assisting residents in need by opening its skilled nursing-care center to Casa Dorinda residents displaced by the mudslides.

The Vista del Monte skilled nursing-care center had been preparing to convert the care center to a memory-care neighborhood. As a result, the care center is able to accommodate these Casa Dorinda residents, Vista del Monte said.



“We are fortunate we still had these beds available and are happy to assist Casa Dorinda and our local community in this time of great need,” said Douglas Tucker, executive director of Vista del Monte.

Casa Dorinda staff will support the daily needs of these skilled-nursing residents while they reside at Vista del Monte, 3775 Modoc Road.

Vista del Monte said its independent-living residents are interested in volunteering to welcome the residents and provide moral support during this transition.



Vista del Monte Retirement Community is a Front Porch community that has been serving the Santa Barbara area for more than 50 years. Front Porch is a not-for-profit organization based in Glendale.

— Bernadette De Mesa for Vista del Monte Retirement Community.