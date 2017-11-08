Visual Era Presents Two Training Sessions

Visual Era, a Santa Barbara-based video engineering and training company, will present two training sessions during Global Entrepreneurship Week, Nov. 13-17. Public admission cost is $10 for each session.

Visual Era founder Nik Koyama will discuss How to Generate Blazing-Hot Leads and Sales for Your Business Using Online Funnels, 11 a.m.-noon Nov. 13.

"This training is for any marketer or business owner who wants warmer and more predictable amounts of leads flowing into their business," Koyama said.

For more information, see https://impacthubsb.com/opalsingleevent-session/blazing-hot-leads/

Koyama and his Visual Era team will present How We Doubled Our Sales with This One Video Strategy and Why It Took Less Time, Money, and Energy than 99% of Our Other Content, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 14, at the Impact Hub, 1221 Chapala St.

"In this one-hour value-packed training class you will learn a secret video strategy that will catapult your revenue and relationships into the future," Koyama said.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

For more information, see https://impacthubsbnetwork.spaces.nexudus.com/en/events/tickets/485872430/how-we-doubled-our-sales-with-this-one-video-strategy-and-why-it-took-less-time-money-and-energy-than-99-of-our-other-content.

— Visual Era.