Vita Travel Store in Santa Barbara Hosting One-Year Anniversary Party

Vita Travel Store, downtown Santa Barbara’s only full-service travel store, is hosting its One-Year Anniversary Party this Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Attendees can meet Vita team members and other world explorers while they sip wine and prosecco. There will also be a free travel gear raffle and a fundraiser for Santa Barbara ChannelKeepers and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Greg Bellowe, owner of Vita Travel, is very excited that Santa Barbara has welcomed his new travel business in today’s difficult retail climate.

“The fact that we’re still here after a year and that we’re getting great feedback is a good sign since the Santa Barbara traveler is pretty sophisticated," he said. "The reality is that people have less time to plan vacations so we’re hear to make it easier, faster and more enjoyable to get away.”

Vita Travel offers a unique alternative to the traditional travel store by being able to help travelers in every phase of his/her trip. For those looking to connect with a travel pro, Vita can help people find the right travel agent specializing in their trips theme and destinations. Vita also offers a fun and useful mobile website that allows travelers to create group itineraries, share ideas before and during a trip, find lost group members, create albums and keep all the trip details in one place. Once a traveler determines where their next adventure will be they can get outfitted with the right luggage, backpacks, guide books, maps, travel tech, clothing and anything else they would need.