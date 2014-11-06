Vita Travel Store Owner Highlights Best Fall Getaways

Autumn’s dropping temperatures and shorter days make it an ideal time to enjoy Mother Nature’s fall foliage and bounty. The crisp air and vibrant colors of the harvest season inspire wine tasting and farmer’s market visits, as well as relaxing escapes before the frantic holiday season.

The travel experts at Vita Travel Store have their finger on the pulse of travel trends, and know a thing or two about great destinations, no matter what kind of a getaway you’re seeking. They’ve compiled a list of some of their favorite destinations for fall getaways, whatever you budget or travel style may be.

Napa & Sonoma

Wine tasting has become one of the most popular activities to plan a fun trip around, and the region in Napa Valley and Sonoma is world-renowned. Breathtaking views abound at every turn with picturesque rolling hills planted with vineyards as backdrop. In early November, the crowds begin to die down and wine tasting rates are more reasonable. Cabernet season begins and attracting visitors to enjoy the colorful food and wine flavors of the region is known for.

Recommendations in Napa:

Bardessono is a hotel, restaurant and spa embodying contemporary luxury and the simplified elegance of wine country living. Committed to the natural beauty of the surrounding eco-system, Bardessono is LEED certified and a 100% non-smoking property who won the Top 10 Green Spa Award in 2013.

(6526 Yount St. Yountville, CA 94599; 707.204.6000)

Quixote Winery is decorated with beautiful architecture hidden in the hills where the fall harvest is bountiful throughout the Autumn season.

(6126 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558; 707.944.2659)

Recommendations in Sonoma:

H2 Hotel has established a sustainable business through their many eco-initiatives put into place. Their “green roof” filters rainwater while solar panels on the building allow the hotel to use 28% less energy than regular hotels. The location of H2 provides tasting passes and is within walking distance of many of the featured wineries.

(219 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448; 707.431.2202)

The Girl and the Fig Restaurant, Country food fashion with a French passion

(110 W Spain St, Sonoma, CA 95476; 707.938.3634)

Sedona

Escaping to the soul-nourishing wilderness of Sedona will keep you aligned amongst the soaring red rocks and natural beauty. Start out your day hiking in secluded wilderness trails and come back to a luxurious resort and spa to relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery cradled among an array of resorts, spas, art galleries and boutique wineries. The fall festivals and meditation centers in the surrounding small towns make it a very appealing destination for any tourist group. The Amitabha Stupa is one of the oldest forms of sacred architecture, an idyllic setting for yoga, healing, or spiritual renewal.

Recommendations in Sedona:

The Enchantment Resort

Hiking and wilderness surrounds the resort and all guests have access to the spa and private golf course. There are over 100 scheduled activities every day of the week including guided meditation and Native American cultural programs. Room rates vary according to season with October rates beginning around $325. (525 Boynton Canyon Road, Sedona, AZ 86336, 928.282.2900)

El Portal Sedona

El Portal Hotel is less than two hours from the Grand Canyon and tours are offered from the resort including lunch and information about the history and culture of the region, also offering Verde Valley Wine tours. This convenient location has 35 Art Galleries including an Arts and Crafts Village within a 0.5 mile vicinity, and beautiful scenery of Bell Rock and Cathedral Rock within 3 miles of the resort. Room rates range from $259 to $399 a night offering 12 beautifully decorated suites.

(95 Portal Lane, Sedona, AZ 86336, 928.203.9405)

Santa Fe

Santa Fe is a magical, exuberant, colorful journey any time of year, but the colors of fall are a magical backdrop to the scenic mountains and terrain. Being the highest capital in the United States, Santa Fe captures amazing sights of sunsets and fall foliage, setting the scene for Santa Fe’s colorful festivals including the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and the Santa Fe Film Festival. As temperatures start to get colder, it is nice to come back to a warm fireplace and spa at one of Santa Fe’s many luxury resorts.

Recommendations in Santa Fe:

Inn of the Anasazi, is a boutique hotel upgraded to modern luxury amenities while still maintaining an authentic Native American aesthetic featuring posh rooms with Navajo accents and gas-lit fireplaces.

(113 Washington Ave., Santa Fe, NM 87501, 505.988.3030)

Vermont

Tourists travel from around the world to take in Vermont during the richly hued autumn. Now is the time to go looking for gold….and purple, orange or red. The treasure hunt for colorful autumn foliage makes Vermont one of the top fall destinations for leaf peeping. Off of the Appalachian Trail, you can experience the Green and White Mountains on your way to your cozy Vermont resort and spa.

Recommendations for Vermont:

Stowe Mountain Lodge, Winning a Sustainable Community award, has proven to be a reliable eco-minded hotel that uses all energy efficient light bulbs and has implemented pedestrian pathways and a trolley system to decrease travelers carbon footprint. Rates for the fall season will start at $229.00 per night. (7412 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT 05672, 802.253.3560)

Chicago

One of the most vibrant cities in the US, Chicago is beautiful in the fall, and buzzes with excitement all season long. The city is known for its towering skyscrapers, cultural institutions, beautiful architecture, and famed restaurants and bars. Fall is a great time to visit Chicago as prices are lower, it is less crowded and the weather is typically moderate.

To Do:

Lincoln Park Zoo (2001 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614; 312.742.2000)

John G. Shedd Aquarium (1200 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605; 312.939.2438)

Art Institute of Chicago (111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603; 312.443.3600)

Museum of Science and Industry (5700 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60637; 773.684.1414)

To Stay:

Hotel Felix was the first LEED certified upscale luxury hotel in Chicago. It uses organic materials and renewable resources and displays sustainable art throughout the hotel, including a 7-foot tall sculpture made out of recycled products like pipes and umbrella stands. This boutique hotel offers special packages for rooms and spa packages including a “Just Relax Package” in which guests receive one 60-minute massage and a gift card to local shops.

(111 W Huron St, Chicago, IL 60654; 312.447.3440)

To Eat:

Blackbird is a certified green restaurant with a serene atmosphere and unique architecture to compliment their new American cuisine. (if you are unable to secure a reservation try Avec next door for amazing food and social bench style seating.)

(619 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661; 312.715.0708)

To Drink:

The Green Mill is a sophisticated cocktail lounge and jazz bar that has featured legendary artists such as Von Freeman and Franz Jackson.

(4802 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640; 773.878.5552)

To find all of our hotel and dining recommendations and special rates for our top pick Fall Escape destinations, or any other adventure you may have in store, please contact our Vita Travel specialists at 805.845.4004 or click here. We look forward to helping you plan your next exciting escape!

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Vita Travel Store.