Vitamin Angels Earns Its Sixth 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, a national charity evaluator, has recognized Vitamin Angels — a Santa Barbara nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that distributes vitamins and minerals to children and mothers in need — with its sixth four-star rating for sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

This places Vitamin Angels in an elite category; fewer than 6 percent of charities have earned this recognition.

“Our sixth four-star rating really deserves to be shared by all of the incredible donors who make Vitamin Angels’ work possible, the dedicated field partners (those in-country indigenous organizations who serve the children we are reaching), and our committed team who show up every day for one reason — to help children and moms have a chance to live healthy and productive lives,” said Howard Schiffer, president and founder of Vitamin Angels.

The four-star rating was awarded by Charity Navigator using an expanded two-dimensional rating system (CN 2.0) which evaluates not only a charity’s financial performance but also their accountability and transparency; out of a possible 70 points, Vitamin Angels scored 69.58 points. Vitamin Angels’ exceptional performance has earned 4-star ratings for fiscal years 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011.

As indicated in an official letter from Ken Berger, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, the “’exceptional’ designation from Charity Navigator differentiates Vitamin Angels from its peers and demonstrates to the public it is worthy of their trust.”

Vitamin Angels is committed to reaching the children most in need with lifesaving and life changing vitamins and minerals in the most efficient and effective way possible. Every donation is valued because it helps give children around the world a chance to achieve their full potential.

— Natalie Hernandez is the executive assistant and events coordinator for Vitamin Angels.