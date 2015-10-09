Vitamin Angels Raises $200,000 at Coastal Golf Classic to Fund Supplements for Mothers and Children

Advice

Vitamin Angels, a local nonprofit that provides vitamins to children and mothers in need, raised over $200,000 at its third annual Coastal Golf Classic at Sandpiper Golf Course in Santa Barbara Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.

The organization set a goal to raise enough funds to help 1 million children.

Vitamin Angels’s fundraising efforts are record-breaking for funds raised through an event on the Central Coast.

“We’re proud and honored to call Santa Barbara our hometown,” said Howard Schiffer, president and founder of Vitamin Angels. “Thanks to the support of our sponsors and participants we will be able to bring critically needed vitamins to children and mothers in the U.S. and around the world.”

Guests enjoyed a full day of golf, as well as a cocktail reception and dinner. Entertainment included special performances by dancers from the Linda Vega Dance Studio and presentations from Heather Hughes, divisional merchandise anager for Walgreens; Vitamin Angels’s President and Founder Howard Schiffer; and Content Marketing Manager for Vitamin Angels, Jill Agonias.

— Natalie Hernandez represents Vitamin Angels.