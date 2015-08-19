Vitamin Angels Receives Four Star Rating from Charity Navigator

Advice

Vitamin Angels, a non-profit organization that distributes vitamins and minerals to children and mothers in need, has been awarded its 8th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s premier nonprofit evaluator, for its exceptional commitment to accountability, transparency and sound fiscal management.

Fewer than 8 percent of charities have received this consistent distinction.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the recognition from Charity Navigator,” said Howard Schiffer, president and founder of Vitamin Angels. “Ensuring as much of our donors’ contributions as possible are being used to bring vitamins to the children and mothers we serve is our number one priority. To have our commitment to fiscal responsibility endorsed by an independent third party validates everything we are working toward.”

Vitamin Angels' exceptional performance has earned the organization 4-star ratings (the highest given) from when it was first evaluated in 2006 through 2013. Ratings are based on the most current financial information made public by each charity.

In an official letter from July 2015, Charity Navigator Founder and Chairman of the Board John Dugan, affirms: “the ’exceptional’ designation from Charity Navigator differentiates Vitamin Angels from its peers and demonstrates to the public it is worthy of their trust.”

Every donation Vitamin Angels receives is significant because it helps provide essential nutrients that combat many of the underlying causes of childhood illness and death. Vitamin Angels is committed to reaching the children most in need in the most efficient and effective way possible.

— Natalie Hernandez represents Vitamin Angels.