Vitamin Angels Shows Support for World Breastfeeding Week

Advice

Vitamin Angels, a non-profit organization that distributes vitamins and minerals to children and mothers in need, is helping raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding during World Breastfeeding Week.

The organization, which focuses on reducing childhood illness and death through vitamin supplementation, distributes pre/postnatal vitamins to underserved pregnant women and nursing mothers in an effort to help nourish moms so that they can better nourish their growing babies.

Vitamin Angels complements the distribution of vitamins with educational tools to support good breastfeeding practices and helps educate mothers about the importance of good nutrition during pregnancy and postpartum.

“Breastfeeding is so beneficial for both babies and their moms,” said Ann Micka, program manager for Vitamin Angels. “It’s the healthiest, safest and least expensive way to nourish an infant. Vitamin Angels encourages women who are breastfeeding to take a daily multivitamin to help make breast milk as nutritious as possible for the baby.”

The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months as the optimal way of feeding infants. On its website it states: “breastfeeding is an unequaled way of providing ideal food for the healthy growth and development of infants; it is also an integral part of the reproductive process with important implications for the health of mothers.”

More information on Vitamin Angels’s work supporting pregnant and breastfeeding mothers is available on its website.

Those who want to join in the conversation can do so by visiting Vitamin Angels's facebook or on Twitter by following @vitaminangels.

About Vitamin Angels

Vitamin Angels helps at-risk populations in need—specifically pregnant women, new mothers and children under five—gain access to lifesaving and life-changing vitamins and minerals.

Vitamin Angels works to reach underserved communities across the U.S. and in more than 50 countries around the world. It has received eight consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator for Financial Health, Accountability and Transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

—Natalie Hernandez is the media and events coordinator for Vitamin Angels.