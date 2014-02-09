Vito Gioiello, Angela McCormick Elected to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Board

Vito Gioiello and Angela McCormick have been elected to the board of directors of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, board president Carolyn Johnson announced Sunday.

Gioiello is managing director at First Republic Investment Management in Santa Barbara. Before joining First Republic, he worked at Manchester Capital Management and Northern Trust Bank of California. He received his B.S. at California State University, Long Beach, an M.B.A. from USC and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He also serves on the boards of Catholic Charities of Santa Barbara, the Pearl Chase Society, and Friends of the Montecito Library. Previously, he also served as a board member of the Goleta Valley Housing Committee and Domestic Violence Solutions.

“I intend to concentrate my charitable activities around organizations aiding the working poor,” Gioiello said. “This is where I find the greatest fulfillment. I would like to work with the young people living at Peoples’ properties and to get them interested in regularly saving a portion of their income.”

McCormick is San Luis Obispo County’s deputy clerk-recorder. She participated in Peoples’ self-help home-building program and is now a homeowner in Templeton. She has also volunteered for the Army Community Services and Army Emergency Relief programs. She attended Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria and New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.

“My goal is to advocate for affordable housing, which is a vital part of helping low-income households, senior citizens and the children in Peoples’ youth programs,” she said.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled and the formerly homeless. With more than 1,200 homes completed and more than 1,500 rental units developed and now managed by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, PSHH is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast. It has offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

Click here for more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, or contact Rochelle Rose at 805.699.7227 or [email protected].

— Rochelle Rose is fund development director at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.