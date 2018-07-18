Wednesday, July 18 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! Announces 14th Season of Free Family Events

La Patronal Click to view larger
La Patronal, a brass band from Lima, Peru, will perform in free family events March 8-10. (Publicity photo)
By Cathy Oliverson for UCSB Arts & Lectures | July 18, 2018 | 10:57 a.m.

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! opens the 14th season of free family concerts and community outreach with Juno award-winner Quique Escamilla performing original songs in Spanish and English inspired by the political and social issues of today.

Originally from Chiapas, Mexico, this multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter blends Mexican folk music such as huapango and rancheras with jazz, pop, rock and ska.

Escamilla performs with his quartet in free family concerts at Isla Vista School on Friday, Oct. 19; at Guadalupe City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 20; and on Sunday, Oct. 21 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School. All concerts start at 7 p.m.

Two-time Grammy winners Mariachi Los Camperos kick off 2018 with free family concerts Jan. 11-13, including extra 4 p.m. matinee concerts in Guadalupe and at The Luke.

Mariachi Los Camperos is one of the most renowned mariachi ensembles in the world and is widely recognized for its role in popularizing mariachi in the United States. Under the leadership of the ensemble’s late founder, Jose Natividad “Nati” Cano, Los Camperos became known for its world-class musicianship, artful interpretation of classic tunes, inventive arrangements and tight vocal harmonies.

Los Camperos members are vocalists as well as accomplished musicians on traditional mariachi instruments: violin, trumpet, guitar, vihuela and guitarrón. Based at La Fonda in Los Angeles, Los Camperos tours internationally. Earlier this year, Los Camperos collaborated with the New York City Opera and Houston Grand Opera in productions of the mariachi opera Cruzar la Cara de la Luna.

Coming to Santa Barbara County Feb. 8-10, Grupo Bella is a multifaceted ensemble from the Los Angeles area that uses mariachi instrumentation to perform many styles of music, with a modern twist. Grupo Bella offers a wide repertoire of music from traditional mariachi, boleros, son Jarocho, huasteco, Mexican pop, even a few American classics, tropical music, salsa, cumbias and much more. The six women and one man who make up Grupo Bella have all studied in prestigious universities and have worked on Grammy-nominated/winning albums.

Quique Escamilla will perform original songs in Spanish and English inspired by political and social issues.
Quique Escamilla will perform original songs in Spanish and English inspired by political and social issues. (Publicity photo)

La Patronal, a unique brass band from Lima, Peru, will perform in free family events March 8-10. Rooted in the tradition of fiestas populares, or town fairs, common in rural villages across Latin America, La Patronal honors these gatherings, which celebrate tradition through fireworks, dancing and religious images. La Patronal members are direct descendants of rural musicians from Peru, and use this knowledge of folk culture in combination with their formal music studies to preserve their heritage. Their lively performances encourage audience participation and dancing with contagious percussion and vibrant brass and winds.

Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles was founded in 2011 by Kareli Montoya. Although young, the dance company already has distinguished itself as the nation's premier Mexican folk dance company. The dance company has worked with Grammy-winning artists such as Lila Downs, Pepe Aguilar, Mariachi Divas and Mariachi Los Camperos. In 2017, BFLA collaborated with Mitu Network on a mariachi remake of Beauty and the Beast's "A Tale as Old as Time," featuring mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar and BFLA's director, Kareli Montoya. The video went viral on Facebook at 15 million views.

Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles will close the 2018 season with free family performances in the three Viva venues — Isla Vista, Guadalupe and The Marjorie Luke Theatre — on April 12-14.

All of Viva’s events are free because of the generosity and forward thinking of SAGE Publications, the Roddick Foundation, Russell Steiner, Monica and Tim Babich, Montecito Bank & Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the UCSB Office of Education Partnerships, the Stone Family Foundation, Linda Stafford Burrows, Marianne Marsi and Lewis Manring, and the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission Community Arts Grant Program, with funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture. Additional support comes from The Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund.

The program is supported in part by the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Maria SUN, El Latino CC, Radio Bronco, Entravision/Univision Costa Central, the Hilton Garden Inn Santa Barbara/Goleta, Pacifica Suites, the Best Western South Coast Inn and the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Viva is co-presented by The Marjorie Luke Theatre, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center and UCSB Arts & Lectures, in partnership with the Isla Vista School Parent Teacher Association.

— Cathy Oliverson is the education director for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 