¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! Awarded California Arts Council Local Impact Grant

The California Arts Council has announced that it awarded ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! a grant of $9,600 for 2016-17 as part of its Local Impact program.

With support from the California Arts Council, Santa Barbara Community Youth Performing Arts Center, also known as The Marjorie Luke Theatre, will provide accessible, high-quality arts events to underserved, low-income community members across Santa Barbara County through the Viva community arts program.

Viva serves over 15,000 Spanish-speaking multi-generational families annually with public performances and tailored outreach events that include in-school assemblies, community workshops, after-school programs and lectures and demonstrations — all at no cost.

In collaboration between UCSB Arts & Lectures, The Marjorie Luke Theatre, Isla Vista Elementary School and the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, Viva presents multi-day residences with performing artists from the United States and Latin America that represent important traditions and innovations.

Free family concerts at Isla Vista School, Guadalupe City Hall and The Marjorie Luke Theatre highlight the engagements, which include many opportunities for cultural sharing, including free workshops, school visits and meet-the-artist sessions.

For up-to-date Season information look for Viva on Facebook.

“We are delighted with the California Arts Council’s continuing support of Viva and invite our community to enjoy the five free concerts at The Marjorie Luke Theatre this season,” said Dawn Ziemer, board president. “We’re very excited for our line-up, which features the return of Santa Barbara favorites Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano and NYC’s Ballet Hispanico.”

The Local Impact program is rooted in the California Arts Council’s vision to create a state where the arts are a central component of daily life and accessible to all.

The program fosters equity, access and opportunity by providing project support for arts organizations with operational budgets under $1 million that reach underserved communities. All projects must extend the reach of the arts to underserved populations that have limited access to the arts.

In 2016, 149 grants were awarded for a total investment of $1,434,753.

The California Arts Council announced $8,726,168 in grants to California nonprofit organizations under 10 unique, competitive grant programs; 712 grants will be awarded for programs supporting arts education, underserved communities, veterans and their families, local economic development, arts and community development, creative place making and arts service organizations.

A Fiscal Year 2015-16 permanent state budget increase allowed the California Arts Council to award the largest number of grants provided by the state agency in 14 years. That year, 225 more awards were made this year than the previous. In 2016, 10 grant programs were offered, including the Arts Council’s eight core programs and two new pilot programs.

“California Arts Council grants provide vital support for projects in diverse communities across our state,” said Craig Watson, director of the California Arts Council. “This was an historic year of state arts support. We are proud to invest more than $8.5 million in funding 712 grant projects that will stimulate local growth and prosperity, and meet the needs of our communities through deep engagement with culture and creative expression.”

Click here to learn more about the California Arts Council’s Local Impact program.

— Rick Villa is the general manager of The Marjorie Luke Theatre.