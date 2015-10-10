Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:52 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Advice

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! Celebrates 10th Years with Resolution from Board of Supervisors

By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | October 10, 2015 | 10:41 a.m.

The County of Santa Barbara has honored ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! on its 10th anniversary season with a resolution from the board of supervisors recognizing the program for its innovative and diverse contributions to community cultural life throughout the County.  

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal presented ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! Eastside coordinator Alíz Ruvalcaba-Ventura with the resolution at The Marjorie Luke Theatre Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, the opening night of Viva’s tenth anniversary season featuring a performance by Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles with Grupo Bella de Vanessa Ramirez.

Acting on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the joy and excitement of live performance and to have access to cultural education, Arts & Lectures Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta Billeci, the president of the Marjorie Luke Theatre Rod Lathim, then executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission Patrick Davis, and founders of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts & Education Center Margie and Joe Talaugon created Viva in 2006 as a series of free family concerts representing important Latin American traditions in accessible, neighborhood venues.

In ten years ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! has reached more than 120,000 people and partnered with more than 70 local organizations to present first-rate performing artists in family events and educational outreach sessions countywide from Carpinteria to New Cuyama.

Viva was honored in January, 2011, by the Association of Performing Arts Presenters and MetLife Foundation as one of two outstanding outreach programs in the nation with the praise, "This program has been exemplary and innovative in its dedication to engaging underserved individuals."

Currently a collaboration between UCSB Arts & Lectures, The Marjorie Luke Theatre, Isla Vista School and the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, Viva’s tenth anniversary season features Patricio Hidalgo y El Afrojarocho, Grammy-winners Los Camperos de Nati Cano, all-women mariachi Las Colibrí and Monsieur Periné from Colombia. 

For up-to-date information, look for Viva on Facebook.

— Caitlin O'Hara is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 