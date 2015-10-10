¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! Celebrates 10th Years with Resolution from Board of Supervisors

Advice

The County of Santa Barbara has honored ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! on its 10th anniversary season with a resolution from the board of supervisors recognizing the program for its innovative and diverse contributions to community cultural life throughout the County.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal presented ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! Eastside coordinator Alíz Ruvalcaba-Ventura with the resolution at The Marjorie Luke Theatre Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, the opening night of Viva’s tenth anniversary season featuring a performance by Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles with Grupo Bella de Vanessa Ramirez.

Acting on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the joy and excitement of live performance and to have access to cultural education, Arts & Lectures Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta Billeci, the president of the Marjorie Luke Theatre Rod Lathim, then executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission Patrick Davis, and founders of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts & Education Center Margie and Joe Talaugon created Viva in 2006 as a series of free family concerts representing important Latin American traditions in accessible, neighborhood venues.

In ten years ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! has reached more than 120,000 people and partnered with more than 70 local organizations to present first-rate performing artists in family events and educational outreach sessions countywide from Carpinteria to New Cuyama.

Viva was honored in January, 2011, by the Association of Performing Arts Presenters and MetLife Foundation as one of two outstanding outreach programs in the nation with the praise, "This program has been exemplary and innovative in its dedication to engaging underserved individuals."

Currently a collaboration between UCSB Arts & Lectures, The Marjorie Luke Theatre, Isla Vista School and the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, Viva’s tenth anniversary season features Patricio Hidalgo y El Afrojarocho, Grammy-winners Los Camperos de Nati Cano, all-women mariachi Las Colibrí and Monsieur Periné from Colombia.

— Caitlin O'Hara is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.