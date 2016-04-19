¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! Presents Latin Grammy Winners Monsieur Periné

Monsieur Periné, Latin Grammy winners for Best New Artist of 2015, will come to Santa Barbara for free family events of art and music presented by ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!

Hailing from Colombia, a country known as the birthplace of cumbia, Monsieur Periné is making headlines worldwide with its joyous, original “Suin a la Colombiana.”

Melding the French swing of the 1930s with traditional Latin rhythms and classic songs, Monsiuer Periné combines traditional Colombian instruments with the sounds of jazz, pop, Latin canciones and original tunes such as “Nuestra Canción,” which they performed at the Latin Grammy award ceremony.

In addition to their unique sound and superb artistry, the group has attracted attention for their fantastic costumes, which combine European elegance with Latino folklore, including iconic representations of Mexican culture, all designed by Alejandra Rivas.

In addition to playing student assemblies at local schools, Monsieur Periné will perform four free family performances throughout Santa Barbara County that are open to the public on the following days:

» Friday, April 29, 7-8 p.m., Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Road in Goleta

​» Saturday, April 30, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo Street in Guadalupe

» Sunday, May 1, 2-3 p.m., Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1330 State Street in Santa Barbara

» Sunday, May 1, 7-8 p.m., The Marjorie Luke Theatre, Santa Barbara Jr. High, 721 E Cota Street in Santa Barbara

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! has partnered with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art to invite attendees to get creative and make their own art one hour before show start. Materials will be provided.

Viva and the SBMA also will co-present a special “Studio Sunday on the Steps” with Monsieur Periné Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m., where families can make art while listening to music and enjoy free admission to the museum.

— Cathy Oliverson represents ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!