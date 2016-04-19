Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! Presents Latin Grammy Winners Monsieur Periné

Named Best New Artist at the 2015 Latin Grammys, Monsieur Periné will present a series of educational performances in Santa Barbara County. Click to view larger
Named Best New Artist at the 2015 Latin Grammys, Monsieur Periné will present a series of educational performances in Santa Barbara County. (Courtesy photo)
By Cathy Oliverson for ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! | April 19, 2016 | 5:05 p.m.

Monsieur Periné, Latin Grammy winners for Best New Artist of 2015, will come to Santa Barbara for free family events of art and music presented by ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!

Hailing from Colombia, a country known as the birthplace of cumbia, Monsieur Periné is making headlines worldwide with its joyous, original “Suin a la Colombiana.”

Melding the French swing of the 1930s with traditional Latin rhythms and classic songs, Monsiuer Periné combines traditional Colombian instruments with the sounds of jazz, pop, Latin canciones and original tunes such as “Nuestra Canción,” which they performed at the Latin Grammy award ceremony. 

In addition to their unique sound and superb artistry, the group has attracted attention for their fantastic costumes, which combine European elegance with Latino folklore, including iconic representations of Mexican culture, all designed by Alejandra Rivas.

In addition to playing student assemblies at local schools, Monsieur Periné will perform four free family performances throughout Santa Barbara County that are open to the public on the following days:

» Friday, April 29, 7-8 p.m., Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Road in Goleta

​» Saturday, April 30, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo Street in Guadalupe

» Sunday, May 1, 2-3 p.m., Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1330 State Street in Santa Barbara

» Sunday, May 1, 7-8 p.m., The Marjorie Luke Theatre, Santa Barbara Jr. High, 721 E Cota Street in Santa Barbara

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! has partnered with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art to invite attendees to get creative and make their own art one hour before show start. Materials will be provided. 

Viva and the SBMA also will co-present a special “Studio Sunday on the Steps” with Monsieur Periné Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m., where families can make art while listening to music and enjoy free admission to the museum.

Cathy Oliverson represents ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 