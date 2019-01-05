¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! Presents Mariachi Los Camperos

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! announces the return of Mariachi Los Camperos. The 13 members of the Grammy-winning ensemble offer free family performances at several Santa Barbara County locations in January. They are as follows:

» Isla Vista School, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

» Guadalupe City Hall, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12.

» Marjorie Luke Theatre, Santa Barbara Junior High, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 13.

The story of Los Camperos began in Jalisco, México, the heartland of mariachi tradition and birthplace of Natividad Cano, who learned to play all the mariachi instruments from his father and grandfather.

At age eight, Cano entered the Academía de Música in Guadalajara to study violin. He later toured the country in a chamber orchestra but always returned home to play mariachi with his family.

In 1950, Cano moved Mexicali ,where he became the arranger and youngest member of Mariachi Chapala. Ten years later, he moved to Los Angeles to join Mariachi Aguila, the house band at Los Angeles’ Million Dollar Theatre.

Assuming leadership in 1961, he renamed the group Los Camperos — The Countrymen.

Throughout his career, Cano pushed to move mariachi beyond the cantina into an appreciated art form, and in 1990 he was recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as a National Heritage Fellow.

Jesus Guzmán, long-time musical director for Los Camperos, assumed the leadership on Nati Cano’s passing in 2014.

A sought-after arranger and producer, Guzmán has been on faculty at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music for 20 years and directs the Music of Mexico Ensemble as well as the Jazz Combo.

In 2016, under Guzmán’s direction, the group released “Tradición, Arte y Pasión,” which was nominated for a Grammy, and then “Moviemiento” in 2017. Also in 2017, Los Camperos released their first official music video, the classic Maria Linda, with solos by Jonathan Palomar.

Los Camperos recently released “Recuerdos de Mi Vida” in the U.S. Recorded with the Falarmónica de Querétero, the recording features Los Camperos symphonic repertoire.

In 2016, Los Camperos re-opened La Fonda, their long-time mariachi theater dinner venue in Los Angeles. With a renewed commitment to the ideals of the original La Fonda, the site is a historic-cultural landmark and a primary presenter of world-class mariachi artists.

Mariachi Los Camperos have been influential as a premier performing ensemble and as educators. The afterschool program founded by Cano in 2001, now under the direction of Los Camperos harpist Sergio Alonzo, was awarded first prize in the California State Fair Youth Mariachi Competition in July 2018.

“Currently, there is a huge movement among youth [in mariachi] and this, in a way, is making the school districts include mariachi classes to their curriculum. The youth have become interested in our music, and with the activities that relate to it,” Guzmán told the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

In January 2018, Los Camperos joined New York City Opera in the New York premier of Cruzar la Cara de La Luna. Recognized as the first mariachi opera, Cruzar is the wrenching personal story of an immigrant’s memories of struggle and loss, commissioned by Houston Grand Opera in 2010.

For Guzmán, this performance stretches the conventional borders of mariachi and is essential to the future of the tradition.

“It is important that we continue to preserve our regional music but also to work with other genres where mariachi music can be heard and appreciated,” he said.

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! is sponsored by SAGE Publications, the National Endowment for the Arts, Anonymous, Russell Steiner, Monica and Timothy Babich, Ginger Salazar and Brett Matthews, Montecito Bank & Trust, UCSB Office of Education Partnerships, The Stone Family Foundation.

Linda Stafford Burrows, Marianne Marsi and Lewis Manring, and the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission Community Arts Grant Program, with funds provided by the city of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.

Additional support comes from The Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund.

The program is supported in part by the Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Maria SUN, El Latino CC, Radio Bronco, Entravision/Univision Costa Central, Best Western South Coast Inn, Hilton Garden Inn Santa Barbara/Goleta, Pacifica Suites, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Viva is co-presented by The Marjorie Luke Theatre, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center and UCSB Arts and Lectures, in partnership with the Isla Vista School Parent Teacher Association.

— Christina Hernandez for ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!