¡Viva el Arte! Releases Tenth-Anniversary Season Lineup

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! celebrates its 10th anniversary season of music and dance from Latin American cultures in free events for families and students.

The lineup features Grammy-winners mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano; one of Mexico’s greatest soneros, Patricio Hidalgo, and his group el Afrojarocho; the spectacular Ballet Folkórico de Los Angeles; the all-women mariachi Las Colibrí; and Monsieur Periné, Colombian swing from Bogotá.

Each group presents free community concerts at Isla Vista School, Guadalupe City Hall and The Marjorie Luke Theater at Santa Barbara Junior High School, as well as public workshops in accessible spaces throughout the county.

Acting on a commitment to education, each group offers assemblies and workshops in schools, afterschool and at county juvenile facilities as part of their visits. Keep up with the news on Facebook.



Viva was launched in 2006 by Rod Lathim, then president of the Marjorie Luke Theatre; Celesta Billeci, Miller McCune executive director for UCSB Arts & Lectures; Patrick Davis, then executive director for the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, and Margie and Joe Talaugon, founders of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts & Education Center to bring no-cost performances and educational events to key underserved neighborhoods in Isla Vista, Guadalupe and Santa Barbara’s lower eastside.

Over the years the program has brought more than 40 groups from Santa Paula to Paraguay to perform for nearly 120,000 Santa Barbara County residents in free events at accessible venues.

The roster of Viva artists has included Grammy-winners, Smithsonian recording artists, and National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage awardees.



Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles opens Viva’s 10th Anniversary Season with performances at Isla Vista School on Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.; at Guadalupe City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m.; and in Santa Barbara at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.

The company was founded in 2011 by Kareli Montoya, who began dancing professionally at the age of 12 in Los Angeles, and later studied at the University of Colima in Mexico.

Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles has performed in high-profile venues such as the Nokia Theater, the Greek Theater, the John Anson Ford Amphitheater, the Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival and during halftime for the LA Clippers.

Patricio Hidalgo inherited a sensibility of son jarocho from his grandfather, Arcadia Hidalgo, a founder of the revivalist movement in the '60s when the musical style had all but disappeared. Today Patricio is a world-renown, musician and poet, as well as a proponent for the musical and social roots of jarocho in mestiza, indigenous and African traditions. Patricio Hidalgo y el Afrojarocho appear at Isla Vista School, Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.; at Guadalupe City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.; and at the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High on Sunday, Oct. 4, 7 p,m.



Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano return to Viva stages with performances at Isla Vista School on Friday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m.; at Guadalupe City Hall on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 pm, and at the Marjorie Luke Theater on Sunday, Jan. 10, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Los Camperos have just released a new recording for Smithsonian Folkways in tribute to their late founder, Nati Cano, who died last fall. With Tradición, Arte y Pasión, Los Camperos explore the multi-dimensional sounds of Mexico’s past, spanning a century of traditions featuring music from the Golden Age of Mexcian cinema performed by Los Camperos musical director Chuy Guzman, traditional folk music distinctive of Zacatecas, and more.



Las Colibrí share a passion for music, beauty and girl-power. A unique all-women ensemble based in Los Angeles and led by Susie Garcia, Las Colibrí celebrate the mariachi tradition of the early 20th century with an all-string instrumentation, classic vocals and the colorful, feminine costumes of the Mexican cinematic divas of the '40s and '50s. Las Colibrí perform at Isla Vista School on Friday, March 11, 7 p.m.; at Guadalupe City Hall for a performance on Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.; and at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Sunday, March 13, 7 p.m.



Monsieur Periné is a group a young musicians based in Bogotá, Colombia, who perform Suin a la Colombiana, Colombian swing, based in the sounds of French Jazz Manouche, the swing of the late '30s.

A completely original style, Suin a la Colombiana, features the South American charango, the clarinet and accordion borrowed from Colombian cumbia, and lots of percussion. Vocalist Catalina García fronts the group performing classic boleros, sones cubanos, tangos and more in Spanish. Monsieur Periné performs at Isla Vista School, Friday, April 29, 7 p.m.; at Guadalupe City Hall, Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m., and concludes Viva’s 10th Anniversary with a concert at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Sunday, May 1, 7 p.m.



¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! is sponsored by SAGE Publications, the McCune Foundation, UCSB Office of Education Partnerships, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Wells Fargo Foundation, the Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund, the Stone Family Foundation, the Roddick Foundation, Mary and Gary Becker, Patricia and Jim Selbert, and Eric Kronvall.

The program is supported in part by the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Maria SUN, El Latino, Radio Bronco, Univision, KPFK, KCSB, the Best Western South Coast Inn, Pacifica Suites and Ramada Limited.

Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, the California Arts Council, Community Arts Grant Program and with funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

Viva is co-presented by the Marjorie Luke Theatre, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts & Education Center, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center and UCSB Arts and Lectures, in partnership with the Isla Vista School After School Grant.

—Cathy Oliverson represents ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!