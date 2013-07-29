Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:27 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Viva la Fiesta at August’s 1st Thursday

By Kim Mercado for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | July 29, 2013 | 11:26 a.m.

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun! The Aug. 1 event will include more than two dozen cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, craft demonstrations, and live music and dance.

The sun is out, the cascarones are on vivid display and El Mercado is in full-on Fiesta mode. This can only mean one thing: Old Spanish Days Fiesta!

A first-timer to 1st Thursday is Santa Barbara Sheet Music (1036 Santa Barbara St.), inviting you to browse in one of the last brick-and-mortar sheet music stores in North America.

“We’re really excited about our 1st Thursday debut,” owner Ron Coleman said. “I feel we have something for everyone: live piano music, wine, beautiful art and a fantastic sheet music selection!”

Not to be missed is the Sketchbook Project at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. A global crowd-sourced art project fueled by anyone and everyone, SBMA will host this artistic “book mobile” on the Museum/Library Plaza. Participants are invited to peruse the sketchbooks and even purchase a blank one from the museum, to be included in this traveling exhibit. SBMA is proud to be the only West Coast host of the Sketchbook Project between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Swinging easily into 1st Thursday’s Fiesta theme, Casa Dolores, Center for the Study of the Popular Arts of Mexico (1023 Bath St.) will kick off their month-long Summer Film Series, featuring the Mexican surrealist works of Luis Buñuel. UCSB’s Dr. Victor Fuentes, an expert on the great Spanish-born filmmaker, will lead the discussion and sign copies of his book about Buñuel. This week’s film is Los Olvidados (a $5 to $8 donation is requested). Casa Dolores is also hosting a Fiesta Flower activity at the corner of State and Anapamu streets. Stop by and create your own Flores de la Fiesta — all ages welcome!

Oliver & Espig (1108 State St.) celebrates photojournalist Robb Klassen and Kellie Kreiss, who work with Global Youth Projects, a locally based group that helps bring recognition to grassroots organizations worldwide through photojournalism. Oliver & Espig is donating a portion of the evening’s sales to Global Youth Projects.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the demonstrations, performance art and live music outdoors. Venture over to the Marshall’s Patio to listen to singer-guitarist-songwriter Shaun Saunders, with a musical style based on the tradition of the Spanish guitar. And of course, it wouldn’t be Fiesta without Flamenco!

You’ll find ¡FLAMENCO! Santa Barbara, our community’s only resident flamenco group, in the Paseo Nuevo Courtyard. Experience the thrill and excitement of the dance of the Spanish gypsies with Linda Vega, her dancers and special guest artists from Spain.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday this week. With more than two dozen stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone. Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 