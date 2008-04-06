Viva la Fiesta ... in Goleta!

After 40-year absence, Old Spanish Days-Fiesta returning for Fiesta Ranchera with Goleta Valley Historical Society at Stow House.

After 40 years, Fiesta is returning to Goleta!

Old Spanish Days-Fiesta and the Goleta Valley Historical Society have announced the First Annual Fiesta Ranchera celebration will take place in the Gardens of Rancho La Patera & Stow House on June 4.

Goleta Mayor Pro Tem Roger Aceves, Old Spanish Days’ 2001 El Presidente, suggested the collaboration between Old Spanish Days-Fiesta and the Goleta Valley Historical Society as a way to include Goleta’s ranch heritage as part of the Fiesta festivities. Old Spanish Days-Fiesta marks its 84th anniversary this year and Goleta’s inclusion expands on the theme, Viva La Comunidad (Long live the community).

The concept of the event will be a format similar to Celebración de los Dignatarios, Old Spanish Days’ premier “sold-out” event at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Guests will be greeted by strolling mariachis and have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful historical Stow House gardens while sampling appetizers and beverages from local restaurants, wineries and breweries — with an emphasis on Goleta.

Entertainment will include the Dos Pueblos Jazz Band; a performance by the 2008 Spirit of Fiesta; and dancing to popular Santa Barbara area cover band, Area 51. Rancho La Patera was the site of Goleta’s last Fiesta event, Fiesta at Stow House, in 1968.

The inaugural Fiesta Ranchera will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. June 4 at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road. Tickets are $55 each and are available at the Arlington Theatre box office.

Dacia Harwood is the Goleta Valley Historical Society‘s events and marketing coordinator.