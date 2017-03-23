Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Viva Laguna! Family, Friends of Laguna Blanca School Gather for Spring Benefit

Bacara Ballroom transforms into an elegant Spanish setting for the Feria de Sevilla-themed celebration

Bert and Belle Regeer served as co-chairs of Laguna Blanca School’s Feria de Sevilla-themed spring benefit event. Click to view larger
Bert and Belle Regeer served as co-chairs of Laguna Blanca School’s Feria de Sevilla-themed spring benefit event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | March 23, 2017 | 2:29 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

“Viva Laguna! Feria de Sevilla” was the elegant and creative theme of the Laguna Blanca spring benefit that attracted parents of students, alumni and friends of Laguna Blanca School to enjoy themselves in supporting the present and future of the school.

Opening its doors in idyllic Hope Ranch in 1933, Laguna Blanca’s initial student body consisted of 40 boys taught by six faculty members on a quiet, six-acre campus. The school since has grown into two campuses — 35 acres in Hope Ranch and three acres in Montecito — to host a co-educational student body of about 375 students in grades early kindergarten to 12th grade.

The Bacara Resort & Spa was the perfect venue with a sunset outdoor patio reception and social hour that featured live music by master guitarist Tony Ybarra and custom-made paella prepared by Benjamin and Carol Schuster of Santa Barbara Paella on the patio in a gigantic paella pan.

Event co-chairs Belle and Bert Regeer created the unique Feria de Sevilla theme, which reflected the spirit of camaraderie, joy and celebration. The couple are parents of 9-year-old Issy, who attends Laguna Blanca.

“We just love the school,” Belle Regeer told Noozhawk. “When we enrolled our daughter, Issy, she was embraced by the other students and the school staff and was made to feel so welcome. We wanted to give back by serving as co-chairs of this benefit so that the school can do more wonderful things for the students.”

The Regeers were assisted by many volunteers, including décor chair Elizabeth Raith, faculty and staff raffle chair Ann Bankhead, live auction chair Michelle Madrid-Branch, silent auction and wine chair Tiffany Pelletier, and many others. Décor committee member Rita Tate created the outstanding red-themed floral décor, which included a large rose-filled “Viva” sign that was installed over the outdoor bar.

Once the outdoor reception closed, the crowd of nearly 300 entered the Bacara Ballroom that had been transformed into a classic and elegant Spanish setting. Dancers from the Zermeno Dance Academy in Goleta thrilled the guests who also enjoyed a generous beef filet or a vegetarian tower created with roasted vegetables, fingerling potatoes and a light chimichurri sauce.

Laguna Blanca School board chairman and 1980 alumnus Mason Farrell with wife Julie.
Laguna Blanca School board chairman and 1980 alumnus Mason Farrell with wife Julie. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Top sponsors included the Bollag family, the Whimsie Fund, the Bickett family, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Branch, Julie and Michael Davenport, the Farrell family, the Fowler family, Jan Handtmann, Carol and Stephen King, Mary and John Morouse, Stephanie and Peter Smillie, Jessica Smith and Kevin Brine, the Tolles family, Dana White, Amal and Hani Zeini, the Zhang family and many others.

Along with a high-end silent auction, a live auction attracted generous bids to benefit Laguna Blanca School, including a golf and stay at Sunriver Resort in Bend, Ore., spring break in Telluride, a week in Kauai, a heritage pig roast feast in Los Alamos, a week in Isla Navidad, Mexico, four days in Barcelona and other unique packages.

Laguna Blanca board chairman and 1980 alumnus Mason Farrell has committed decades to board leadership of youth development organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“Providing leadership at Laguna Blanca School has been an honor,” he told Noozhawk. “I am looking forward to passing the baton to continue the excellence of this community treasure established over eight decades ago.

“Laguna is a culture that allows our children to be successful because it allows them to take risks. It allows them to be acknowledged for the effort. It allows them to act on stage, play a sport, make fun of themselves and be emotionally safe to do so. I’m confident in our leadership and our ability as a school to foster a space for students willing and able to be trailblazers in this rapidly changing world.”

Click here for more information about Laguna Blanca School, or call director of special events and constituent relations Cynthia McClintock at 805.687.2461 x206.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. This article includes reportinf Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

A giant cauldron of paella is cooked up by Benjamin and Carol Schuster of Santa Barbara Paella for early evening hors d’oeuvres. Click to view larger
A giant cauldron of paella is cooked up by Benjamin and Carol Schuster of Santa Barbara Paella for early evening hors d’oeuvres. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 