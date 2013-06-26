Vivian Hanover Joins Lee & Associates as Broker Associate

Lee & Associates Central Coast has recently welcomed Vivian Hanover as a broker associate.
She will specialize in the leasing and sale of commercial real estate in the Tri-County area and will be based in the San Luis Obispo office.
Hanover has international real estate expertise in the United States and abroad. Her experience is in the areas of investment, multifamily, retail, office and consulting brokerage.
Being multi-lingual in six languages has provided her global communication skills to service clients of many nationalities worldwide from a corporate parameter to the individual need.
Hanover can be reached at 805.801.5889 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).