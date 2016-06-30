Vivian M. Aguirre of Santa Maria, 1928-2016

Posted on June 30, 2016 | 2:52 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory & Memory Gardens

Loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Vivian M. Aguirre went to be with the Lord June 26, 2016.

She was born to Claude and Emma on June 11, 1928, in Tepusquet, Calif., and spent her life in Santa Maria.

Vivian enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends. She loved going to Las Vegas and playing bingo and cards.

Vivian is survived by her brother, Vernon Aguirre, and his wife, Joann; son, Gary Aguirre; grandchildren Gary, Timothy, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Jacklyn and Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be loved and missed by many more family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2016, with a rosary at 3 p.m. at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel.

The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2016, also at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel. Inurnment will be private.

To, leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.