Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:42 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Vivian Webb Takes Down Carpinteria Softball in CIF Matchup

Click to view larger
(JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | May 23, 2017 | 6:59 p.m.

The Carpinteria girls softball team rallied from an early 5-0 deficit but were unable to ever catch up with Vivian Webb in their CIF-SS Division-6 playoff matchup on Tuesday at home.

While the Warriors narrowed the lead to 5-3 in the fourth inning, a bit of luck helped Vivian Webb escape the jam. After putting runners on second and third with one out, a line drive was nabbed by Webb pitcher Chandler Luebbers who doubled the runner off of third to end the threat.

Webb pushed four more runs across the plate to finalize the scoring at 9-3.

"Though we are disappointed with not winning, we feel very good about how our season went overall," explained Carpinteria head coach Henry Gonzales. "I'm very proud of how we came together as a team and performed at a high level during the season. These young ladies have been a pleasure to coach."

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Vivian Webb pitcher Chandler Luebbers tosses a pitch in Tuesday’s bout against Carpinteria Click to view larger
Vivian Webb pitcher Chandler Luebbers tosses a pitch in Tuesday’s bout against Carpinteria (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 