Vivian Webb Takes Down Carpinteria Softball in CIF Matchup

Softball

The Carpinteria girls softball team rallied from an early 5-0 deficit but were unable to ever catch up with Vivian Webb in their CIF-SS Division-6 playoff matchup on Tuesday at home.

While the Warriors narrowed the lead to 5-3 in the fourth inning, a bit of luck helped Vivian Webb escape the jam. After putting runners on second and third with one out, a line drive was nabbed by Webb pitcher Chandler Luebbers who doubled the runner off of third to end the threat.

Webb pushed four more runs across the plate to finalize the scoring at 9-3.

"Though we are disappointed with not winning, we feel very good about how our season went overall," explained Carpinteria head coach Henry Gonzales. "I'm very proud of how we came together as a team and performed at a high level during the season. These young ladies have been a pleasure to coach."

