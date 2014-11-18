VNHC’s Lynda Tanner Appointed to Board of California Association for Health Services

Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, was recently appointed to the California Association for Health Services at Home Board of Directors.

Her vast experience includes more than 30 years working in the home care industry.

Prior to Tanner’s recent appointment, she served as a member of the Nominating and Hospice Committees of CAHSAH. As a board member she will be responsible for planning, coordinating, managing and directing activities and program for the organization.

Tanner’s contributions to the home care industry include evaluating home-care agencies for excellence in quality of care for the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations as a surveyor; serving as chief clinical executive for Sutter VNA and Hospice and providing home care consulting services and education for the Corridor Group.

Tanner currently sits on the CenCal Health Provider Advisory Board, the CHAPCA Board of Directors, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well Board and the Casa Dorinda Board of Directors.

She graduated from the University of Idaho with a bachelor of science degree in nursing and also holds a master’s degree in nursing administration.

