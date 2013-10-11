VNHC, Cottage Hospital Presenting Workshop on End-of-Life Health-Care Choices

While end-of-life care is never an easy topic to confront, it is critical to prepare for so that loved ones, and those caring for them, can rest assured that wishes and directives are already decided upon.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Cottage Health System are partnering to bring community members a valuable workshop from 8:30 to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

"Informed Choices/Candid Conversations" will assist all interested with advance health-care planning.

The community is invited to join Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Cottage Health System at the Burtness Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to learn about the importance of advance health-care planning. This event will educate guests and help them make informed choices about health care, as well as learn about having candid conversations with loved ones to ensure that your wishes are honored.

Attorney Sharon Kennedy and Dr. Michael Bordofsky will address common legal and medical concerns and the importance of planning.

All guests will receive a complimentary copy of the "Five Wishes," an easy-to-use advance directive. There will be a no-host lunch available at the Cottage Hospital cafeteria. Parking is available in the Cottage Pueblo Parking structure, and ticket validation will also be available.

The workshop is free of charge. To register, contact Marcia Tobocman at [email protected] or 805.690.6260. For more information, visit Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care's website by clicking here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.